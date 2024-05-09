Cricket

PBKS Vs RCB, Toss Update: Punjab Kings Field First; Livingstone Replaces Rabada In Playing XI

Punjab Kings are hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 58 of the IPL 2024 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

Virat Kohli in action in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. AP Photo
Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to clash in a do-or-die match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update

The Sam Curran-led Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to field first.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa

The same pitch was used in the last game here. The square boundaries are at 64 and 62 metres whereas the straight one is at 75 metres. There is a little grass on the surface but more of it is dry and hard. The ball will come nicely on the bat. Spinners might get some assistance. There will be some lateral movement. The average first innings score is 190 here.

Liam Livingstone is making his comeback in the playing XI as Kagiso Rabada is rested for the game. RCB bring back Lockie Ferguson in place of Glenn Maxwell.

