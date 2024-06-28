Cricket

Stokes Backs Buttler To Stay On As White-Ball Captain After England's World Cup Collapse

Jos Buttler failed to lead England to a successful defence of their T20 World Cup crown.
England Test captain Ben Stokes has backed Jos Buttler to stay on as skipper of the country's limited-overs sides after their T20 World Cup semi-final loss to India. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

England slumped to a 68-run defeat to India on Thursday as their title defence came crashing to a halt, being skittled out for just 103 in Guyana.

Buttler's team endured an up-and-down tournament, relying on old rivals Australia to beat Scotland in order to save them from a group-stage exit before going through as runners-up again in the Super-8s.

Buttler has promised an in-depth review will take place as the dust settles on a second World Cup failure in as many years, after the ODI side relinquished the 50-over crown in India last year.

While pressure is mounting on Buttler, Stokes is confident he remains the right man to lead England into the future.

"Jos is the man to lead that white-ball team forward," Stokes told BBC Sport. "He is a great leader. He's got the respect of all the team members in the dressing room.

Jos Buttler will review England's defeat to India at the T20 World Cup. - null
Jos Buttler Insists 'Everything' Will Be Look At Following England World Cup Exit

BY Stats Perform

"They have done a great job in getting to another major semi-final. Being part of sport is about growing and progressing your side. It's not shabby to say you got through to a World Cup semi-final."

Stokes, who opted out of playing at the T20 World Cup after playing at the 50-over tournament in 2023, feels the scrutiny faced by Buttler's team is not too dissimilar to that endured by England's footballers.

United States coach Gregg Berhalter looks dejected after Thursday's loss to Panama. - null
Special Relationship: England Comparisons Loom Large For Copa America Hosts USA

BY Stats Perform

The Three Lions have been fiercely criticised for their tepid performances at Euro 2024 despite topping their group with the tournament's best defensive record, and Stokes feels sportspeople in England face a unique kind of pressure.

"Unfortunately, it's the way the English mentality is – they have got through and they are getting a load of grief," Stokes said of Gareth Southgate's team.

"I know what it’s like. I guess that comes from expectation and everyone wanting their team to do well."

