England Test captain Ben Stokes has backed Jos Buttler to stay on as skipper of the country's limited-overs sides after their T20 World Cup semi-final loss to India. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
England slumped to a 68-run defeat to India on Thursday as their title defence came crashing to a halt, being skittled out for just 103 in Guyana.
Buttler's team endured an up-and-down tournament, relying on old rivals Australia to beat Scotland in order to save them from a group-stage exit before going through as runners-up again in the Super-8s.
Buttler has promised an in-depth review will take place as the dust settles on a second World Cup failure in as many years, after the ODI side relinquished the 50-over crown in India last year.
While pressure is mounting on Buttler, Stokes is confident he remains the right man to lead England into the future.
"Jos is the man to lead that white-ball team forward," Stokes told BBC Sport. "He is a great leader. He's got the respect of all the team members in the dressing room.
"They have done a great job in getting to another major semi-final. Being part of sport is about growing and progressing your side. It's not shabby to say you got through to a World Cup semi-final."
Stokes, who opted out of playing at the T20 World Cup after playing at the 50-over tournament in 2023, feels the scrutiny faced by Buttler's team is not too dissimilar to that endured by England's footballers.
The Three Lions have been fiercely criticised for their tepid performances at Euro 2024 despite topping their group with the tournament's best defensive record, and Stokes feels sportspeople in England face a unique kind of pressure.
"Unfortunately, it's the way the English mentality is – they have got through and they are getting a load of grief," Stokes said of Gareth Southgate's team.
"I know what it’s like. I guess that comes from expectation and everyone wanting their team to do well."