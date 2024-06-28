Football

Special Relationship: England Comparisons Loom Large For Copa America Hosts USA

The story of the USA's campaign to date has been one of unfulfilled potential, a lack of decisiveness in attack and a struggle to change things on the fly. It is a tale that might sound familiar to England supporters, who are watching the Three Lions rather limp through to the Euro 2024 knockouts

United States coach Gregg Berhalter looks dejected after Thursday's loss to Panama.
info_icon

The United States' home Copa America campaign was not supposed to come down to this. (More Football News)

Monday's Group C finale against Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay was expected to be a straightforward battle for top spot, with Panama and Bolivia, ranked 43rd and 84th in the world respectively, deemed unlikely to offer much of a threat.

However, a stunning capitulation saw Gregg Berhalter's side beaten 2-1 by Panama on Thursday, the hosts ceding control after Timothy Weah's early red card.

That result has had a seismic impact on their hopes of progressing, potentially leaving them requiring a win against one of the continent's finest next week.

The story of the USA's campaign to date has been one of unfulfilled potential, a lack of decisiveness in attack and a struggle to change things on the fly. It is a tale that might sound familiar to England supporters, who are watching the Three Lions rather limp through to the Euro 2024 knockouts.

Quarter-final hopes in the balance

Before a ball was kicked at this year's tournament, the Opta supercomputer gave the USA a 64.5% chance of reaching the last eight.

Marc Guehi has said the England squad are fully behind Gareth Southgate - null
UEFA Euro 2024: Marc Guehi, England Back, Behind 'Fantastic' Gareth Southgate

BY Stats Perform

After Thursday's result, they are assigned a 51% probability of advancing, as anything less than a victory over Uruguay – who will not rest on their laurels as they bid to clinch top spot – will leave them needing a favour from Bolivia in their match with Panama.

info_icon

Though the USA could still top the group with a win, third (49%) is now viewed as their most likely final position, which would represent a monumental failure at a tournament viewed as a dress rehearsal for a home World Cup in 2026.

But where has it all gone wrong?

USA follow England's lead 

The USA were clearly superior in their opening 2-0 win over Bolivia, firing off 20 shots worth 2.51 expected goals (xG) and recording 35 touches in the area to their opponents' one.

While Weah's early red card – the result of a petulant push to the back of Panama player Amir Murillo's head – put them in a difficult position in Thursday's second match, that incident did not necessarily have to precipitate such a dire collapse.

USA National Football Team. - X | U.S Men's Soccer Team
PAN 2-1 USA, Copa America 2024: Tim Weah's Red Card Punishes United States As Panama Steal Victory

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Indeed, four minutes after Weah's exit, their frustration turned to elation as Folarin Balogun fired a brilliant left-footed finish in off the woodwork from the edge of the area. 

But much like England in their first two games at Euro 2024, the USA ceded control after assuming the lead, which was wiped out within four minutes by Cesar Blackman.

info_icon

Home fans would surely have expected Panama to enjoy more of the ball while a man up, but the sheer extent to which they dominated was alarming.

Panama finished the match with a 74% possession share, the highest figure any CONCACAF team has managed in a Copa America match on record (since 2011), and the eighth-highest overall.

From the 19th minute onwards, the USA completed just three passes into the Panama penalty area, recording a dismal 59.4% passing accuracy throughout the match – comfortably the worst figure at the tournament so far.

Though they won plaudits for their dynamic approach at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Berhalter's side can look uncomfortable when tasked with exercising control, and that was certainly the case on Thursday.

They managed only six shots in total, as Panama set a new national record for the lowest amount of attempts faced in a Copa America match. Their previous low was 12 shots, against Bolivia and Argentina in 2016.

Two of the four defeats that the United States have suffered as hosts in major tournaments have come against Panama.

info_icon

The coach's changes – particularly the decision to sacrifice Giovanni Reyna for an additional defender in Cameron Carter-Vickers – did nothing to stem the tide. 

By the time he changed tack by bringing on Josh Sargent for Tim Ream in the 86th minute, it was too late, with Jose Fajardo's close-range finish proving decisive. 

Pepi's profligacy and Balogun's talents wasted

While the USA spent long periods sitting off Panama when down a man, they still had one huge chance to restore their advantage at 1-1, but substitute Ricardo Pepi saw his header kept out by Orlando Mosquera. 

Pepi has only played 43 minutes off the bench at this year's Copa, yet his cumulative xG figure of 2.27 is the highest of any player at the tournament. 

The five players directly below the goalless Pepi in the xG charts – Kendry Paez, Lautaro Martinez, Darwin Nunez, Solomon Rondon and Facundo Pellistri – have all netted at least once.

While the PSV striker could be forgiven for his wastefulness in the Bolivia match, when USA had already seized control before his second-half introduction, his form is starting to become a major worry.

The fact Pepi was introduced in place of goalscorer Balogun in Atlanta has brought further scrutiny upon Berhalter.

Advertisement

The Monaco forward is one of just four men to net more than once at this year's Copa America, and only the second USA player to score in successive Copa matches, after Clint Dempsey netted in three straight at the 2016 tournament. 

Both of Balogun's goals have been pinpoint finishes from the left side of the penalty area, coming despite his xG total for the tournament standing at just 0.34. For context, that is a lower figure than that recorded by Harry Kane through England's first two matches at Euro 2024 (0.48), and the Three Lions' struggles in the chance-creation department have been well documented. 

Advertisement

info_icon

Convincing Balogun to switch allegiance from England in 2023 was considered a major coup for the USA, with his decision coming at the end of a season in which he plundered 22 goals while on loan at Reims from Arsenal.

At present, however, they are wasting their star striker, who has registered just eight touches in the penalty area at this tournament, having averaged 7.97 per 90 minutes in Ligue 1 last term.

Berhalter will hope Uruguay's expansive approach gives Balogun space to attack on matchday three, but without any level of control or the ability to play through the thirds, the striker will always be peripheral.   

Advertisement

Similar failings have not yet cost England at Euro 2024, a set of lacklustre opponents and the 24-team format ensuring a group-stage exit was never really on the cards.

With one of South America's form teams next up and no second chances for third-place finishers, the same may not be true for the USA.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Massive Avalanche Hits Gandhi Sarovar On Hills Behind Kedarnath Temple | Video
  2. UP: Man Held For Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Three Months In Ballia
  3. Delhi: Over 2,500 Violators Booked Till June 15 This Year For Driving In Incorrect Lane
  4. Chhattisgarh: Newborn Killed, More Than 30 Persons Injured As Pvt Bus Overturns
  5. Breaking News LIVE: AAP Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia; NEET UG Results Expected Today For Re-Exam
Entertainment News
  1. BET Awards Return Sunday With Performances From Lauryn Hill, Childish Gambino, Will Smith And More
  2. India Wins Hands Down When It Comes To Stories Like 'Kalki 2898 AD': Kamal Haasan
  3. At Least, I Don't Need To Hide Any Tapes From My Son: Juhi Babbar On Movie Career
  4. Eric Dane Says He Understood Why He Was 'Let Go' From 'Grey's Anatomy'
  5. Chris Pratt Says He Is Ready To Step In DC Universe If 'It Made Sense'
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024: Luciano Spalletti Still Searching For Answers But Will Stay On As Italy Coach
  2. Former India Midfielder Bhupinder Singh Rawat Dies At 85
  3. IND-W Vs RSA-W One-Off Test, Day 3 Report: Centurion Luus Fights On For South Africa Despite Follow-On; Rana Bags Eight
  4. Barcelona Elect Against Keeping Joao Felix As Joao Cancelo Returns To Manchester City
  5. Sports News Today LIVE: Kohli, Rohit, Jadeja Retire From T20Is Post WC Success; Max Verstappen Starts On Pole At Austrian Grand Prix
World News
  1. Paramilitary Forces Attack A City Under Military Control In Central Sudan, Opening A New Front
  2. Saudi Arabia, Canada And More Issue Advisory For Lebanon Amid Fears Of War Between Israel-Hezbollah
  3. Pakistan President Zardari Gives His Assent To Tax-Laden Finance Bill Criticised By Opposition
  4. Hurricane Beryl Sounds Alarm Across The Caribbean, To Advance Into Category 4 Storm | Path, Alerts & More
  5. Hurricane Beryl Intensifies Into Category 2| Everything About Hurricane Beyl Path, 2024 Hurricane Season Forecast And More
Latest Stories
  1. Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days
  2. Karnataka DCET Result 2024 Declared. Check Scores Here
  3. Gujarat: Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap; No Report of Injury
  4. Breaking News June 29 Highlights: Delhi Rains, Iran Election, NEET-UG 2024 & More
  5. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
  6. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  7. Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!
  8. 'Maharaj' Actress Shalini Pandey On The Controversy Around Junaid Khan's Debut Film: We Didn’t Do Anything To Disrespect Any Religion