Sports

IPL 2024: Sam Curran’s All-Round Show For Punjab Kings Hands Rajasthan Royals Their Fourth Straight Loss - In Pics

Sam Curran’s all-round show powered Punjab Kings to a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Rajasthan, which has already qualified for the playoffs, has lost four straight matches as it tries to hold on to second place. The Royals got strangled at 144-9 on a slowish wicket and clearly missed their premier opening batter Jos Buttler, who returned to England for next week’s Twenty20 series Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup. Curran, who grabbed 2-24, made an unbeaten 63 off 41 — his second half-century of the season — and led Punjab to 145-5 in 18.5 overs. Punjab is out of contention for the playoffs has 10 points with one game in hand. Curran made an early impact with his left-arm swing bowling when he had Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) dragging the ball back onto the stumps in the first over. Skipper Sanju Samson (18) completed 500 runs for the first time in his IPL career but struggled to give the innings momentum before he was caught at point in the eighth over.

IPL 2024: RR vs PBKS Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Punjab Kings' Sam Curran and Ashutosh Sharma celebrate their win over Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati.

1/8
Punjab Kings Sam Curran celebrates scoring fifty runs
Punjab Kings' Sam Curran celebrates scoring fifty runs Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Punjab Kings' Sam Curran celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati.

2/8
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Punjab Kings' Sam Curran plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati.

3/8
Punjab Kingss Jonny Bairstow
Punjab Kings's Jonny Bairstow Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Punjab Kings's Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati.

4/8
Punjab Kings Rilee Rossouw
Punjab Kings' Rilee Rossouw Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Punjab Kings' Rilee Rossouw plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati.

5/8
Rajasthan Royals’ Ravichandran Ashwin
Rajasthan Royals’ Ravichandran Ashwin Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Rajasthan Royals’ Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati.

6/8
Rajasthan Royals Riyan Parag
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati.

7/8
Rajasthan Royals Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Rajasthan Royals' Tom Kohler-Cadmore Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Rajasthan Royals' Tom Kohler-Cadmore plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati.

8/8
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati.

