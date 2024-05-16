Sports

IPL 2024: Sam Curran’s All-Round Show For Punjab Kings Hands Rajasthan Royals Their Fourth Straight Loss - In Pics

Sam Curran’s all-round show powered Punjab Kings to a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday. Rajasthan, which has already qualified for the playoffs, has lost four straight matches as it tries to hold on to second place. The Royals got strangled at 144-9 on a slowish wicket and clearly missed their premier opening batter Jos Buttler, who returned to England for next week’s Twenty20 series Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup. Curran, who grabbed 2-24, made an unbeaten 63 off 41 — his second half-century of the season — and led Punjab to 145-5 in 18.5 overs. Punjab is out of contention for the playoffs has 10 points with one game in hand. Curran made an early impact with his left-arm swing bowling when he had Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) dragging the ball back onto the stumps in the first over. Skipper Sanju Samson (18) completed 500 runs for the first time in his IPL career but struggled to give the innings momentum before he was caught at point in the eighth over.