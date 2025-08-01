India Vs England 5th Test: Sensational Siraj Spell Brings IND Back Into The Game

Mohammed Siraj refuses to give up and on the second day of the fifth India vs England Test match at the Oval he again showed his never-say-die attitude. Siraj remains the only pacer in the series who has played all five matches and is still bowling. Despite all the heavy workload, he once again bent his back for an uninterrupted eight-over spell to restore balance in the fifth Test.
After bowling India out for 224 early on the second day, England rode on the bravado of their openers to rack up 92 runs for the first wicket in just 13 overs. Siraj who took the new ball, did not look at his best and was taken to the cleaners by Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.
He used the wobble seam to full effect on a pitch that was seaming viciously. Siraj trapped England skipper Ollie Pope in front of wickets with a ball that came back into the right hander sharply after pitching. Even though it was given not out on field, Siraj convinced captain Shubman Gill to go for a review where the umpire's decision was found to be wrong.
Soon, Siraj dismissed Joe Root in the same manner with the only difference being that it was given out on the field.
He then got the wicket of young Jacob Bethell who was beaten by a yorker that swung into the batter very late. Bethell could not bring his bat down in time and was dismissed by Siraj. The pacer also completed his 200th international wicket with the scalp of Bethell.
Siraj also closed down England's innings as he bowled Harry Brook to limit the hosts' first innings lead to only 23 runs.