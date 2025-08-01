India Vs England: Chris Woakes Ruled Out Of Remainder Of 5th Test Due To Shoulder Injury

Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the remainder of England's final Test against India after suffering a shoulder injury.
Woakes landed awkwardly on his left shoulder late on day one as he dived to prevent a boundary before being led off the field by medical staff with his arm in a sling.
He has bowled more overs than anyone across the Test series so far (181) and is the only pace bowler to have featured in every match so far.
Woakes has taken 11 wickets over nine innings during the series, with only Ben Stokes (17) and Josh Tongue (13) getting more for England.
"A further assessment will take place at the end of the series," England said on social media ahead of the start of Friday's play.
Woakes is the second player to be ruled out through injury, with captain Stokes unable to feature at The Oval, which was confirmed before the start of the fifth Test.
As such, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Tongue are the only remaining frontline seamers, supplemented by the spin of Jacob Bethell and Joe Root.
England lead the series 2-1, needing to avoid defeat in the final Test to clinch a series win, with India on 204-6 at the start of day two.