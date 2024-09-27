Mitch Marsh: Australia Have 'Moved On' From Ashes Drama Ahead Of Lord's Return

Mitchell Marsh insists Australia have moved on from the "drama" that marred last year's Ashes Test with England, ahead of their return to Lord's. (More Cricket News)
The Baggy Greens lead England 2-1 in the ongoing ODI series heading into the fourth instalment on Friday.
It will be Australia's first visit to Lord's since unsavoury scenes involving their players and spectators ensued during the notorious Ashes Test, following Alex Carey's controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow.
The incident culminated in an MCC member receiving a lifetime ban, while two others were suspended for directing "abusive, offensive or inappropriate behaviour or language" towards Australia's players.
Carey has enjoyed an impressive series, hitting 74 in the second ODI at Headingley and 77 in the third in Durham, and Marsh insists his team-mates are motivated by last year's events.
When asked if there had been any discussions ahead of their return, he told reporters: "No, there hasn't. We've really moved on from that.
"I think there's always excitement playing at Lord's. It's the greatest ground in the world, bar the WACA, of course - the history and the tradition here, it's always a fantastic place to play.
"Obviously, these things happen in Ashes Test matches. There's not a series that goes by that doesn't have some sort of drama."
On Carey, he added: "I don't think [being motivated by last year's events is] in his character. But Alex certainly loves playing in England. We all do.
"The fans are always incredible, and it's always a tough challenge playing against England, so I think he's just wrapped to be back here playing for Australia."