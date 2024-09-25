Australia will aim to get back to winning ways and clinch the series with a victory in the fourth ODI against England at Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday, September 27. (More Cricket News)
In the third ODI, skipper Harry Brook stole the spotlight for England, keeping the series alive. Steve Smith and Alex Carey notched half-centuries for Australia, taking their total to 304/7.
In response, Mitchell Starc struck twice early, reducing England to 11/2. Brook then partnered with Will Jacks and later with Liam Livingstone to bring up his maiden ODI century. England seemed on track for victory, needing just 51 runs from 74 balls, when rain halted play. Using the DLS method, England were declared winners by 46 runs.
Australia currently lead the series 2-1 against England, and a win in this match would seal the deal for the Aussies. But English players are ready to fight.
England Vs Australia ODI: Full Squads
England ODI Squad: Harry Brook (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner.
Australia ODI Squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Traveling reserve: Mahli Beardman.
England Vs Australia: ODI Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played - 159
Australia won - 90
England won - 64
No Result/Draw - 05
England Vs Australia, 4th ODI: Live Streaming Details
When to watch the England vs Australia 4th ODI match?
The England vs Australia 4th ODI match will be played on Friday, September 27 at Lord's Cricket Ground at 5pm IST.
Where to watch the England vs Australia 4th ODI match?
The England vs Australia 4th ODI will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. And it will be live-streamed on Sony Liv and the FanCode app and website.
Sky Sports Cricket will show the match in United Kingdom, while Foxtel and Kayo Sports will show the ENG vs AUS match in Australia.