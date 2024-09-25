Ben Stokes: All-Rounder Ready To Take Back His White-Ball Retirement If Brendon McCullum Calls

Ben Stokes would not hesitate to accept a call-up to England's limited-overs teams under Brendon McCullum, who he has backed to be a success in his new role. (More Cricket News)
Earlier this month, it was announced McCullum would add coaching England's T20I and ODI sides to his remit as head coach of the Test team – a position he has held since 2022.
Ben Stokes assumed the red-ball captaincy at the same time, and the duo have overseen a transformation in the team's fortunes.
England have won 19 of their 29 Tests under McCullum after only winning one of their previous 17, also scoring 4.57 runs per over on average since the New Zealander took charge, compared to 3.09 in their previous 29 Tests beforehand.
Stokes did represent England as they struggled at the 50-over World Cup last year but sat out the T20 equivalent in June to concentrate on the Test summer.
However, Stokes – who has since been sidelined by a hamstring injury – says he would be willing to return to limited-overs cricket following the change in leadership.
"I've played a lot of white-ball cricket for England and I'm very happy and content with what I've achieved in that form of the game," Stokes told Sky Sports Cricket.
"If I am part of the white-ball teams' plans going forward in any way, shape or form then great, but also I'm fine if I'm not because that would mean that someone else is coming through and doing really well.
"If I get the call to come and play, then obviously it's definitely going to be a yes. But I'm not going to be too disappointed if I don't, it means that I can just sit back and watch everyone else go out and smack it.
"Me and Baz have not spoken about anything like that whatsoever. He's just letting me concentrate on what I need to with the Test team and when that time and conversation comes, then we'll see."
McCullum, who will officially begin his new role in January, consulted Stokes before accepting the new responsibilities, and Stokes did not take issue with the change.
"I'm a cricket fan, an England cricket fan and I want all the teams to do as well as each other," Stokes said.
"If there was any selfishness about me, I would have said 'nah, you need to be with us', but I think it's an amazing opportunity for the white-ball team to experience what Baz has brought to the Test team.
"I'm really looking forward to the white-ball team being able to have McCullum in the dressing room and it's nice to have all three teams with the same messaging and same philosophies towards playing cricket."