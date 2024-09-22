Cricket

ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Australia Dismantle England To Clinch 68-Run Win, Surge To 2-0 Series Lead



Alex Carey
Alex Carey in action in Leeds
info_icon

Alex Carey's brilliant 74 helped Australia to a 68-run victory over England and take a 2-0 lead in their ODI series. (Highlights | More Cricket News)

Australia's batters were on top of the hosts' bowling attack throughout Saturday's contest at Headingley, with Carey the standout.

Openers Travis Head and Matthew Short each scored 29, while captain Mitchell Marsh made 60 from 59 deliveries.

Marsh fell shortly after Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed, with Jacob Bethell (2-33) responsible for both of those wickets, but Carey's superb knock prevented England building up a head of steam.

Olly Stone eventually ended Carey's stand as Australia were bowled out for 270, but England's hopes were dented within 10 overs as Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett and Liam Livingstone were all sent packing.

Jamie Smith offered some resistance with a stubborn 49, with England's tail wiggling just enough to get them over the 200 mark before Mitchell Starc (3-50) wrapped things up for Australia.

Data Debrief: Aussies dominant

Australia have won their last seven ODIs against England, which is their longest run of victories against them in the format since a streak of seven between January 2014 and September 2015.

Then again, England can be considered something of a soft touch in the 50-over game. They have now lost four of their last five ODIs.

