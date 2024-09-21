ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Harry Brook And Co. Eye Comeback Against Buoyant Australia At Leeds

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd Australia vs England ODI to be played at Headingley, Leeds. A blitzkrieg from Travis Head in the first game caught the hosts off guard as Australia ran away winners. Head was brilliant with his blistering 154. The hosts need a fightback as they eye levelling the series at Leeds. Catch the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the second ODI between England and Australia, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Squads:
England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook(c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Jordan Cox, John Turner, Jacob Bethell, Saqib Mahmood
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly