Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates

To combat the looming threats to global cocoa supplies, innovative companies are coming up with new methods to produce cocoa and develop substitutes, ensuring that chocolate lovers around the world can continue to enjoy their favorite treat despite climate change challenges.
As climate change is increasingly affecting the rainforests where cocoa beans thrive, scientists and entrepreneurs are turning to unconventional solutions. Cocoa trees, which flourish in the warm, rain-soaked regions near the equator, are facing difficulties as rising temperatures and altered weather patterns jeopardize their growth. In response, researchers are exploring ways to grow cocoa outside traditional tropical environments and are developing alternative products that mimic the taste of chocolate.
One of the efforts is being spearheaded by California Cultured, a plant cell culture company based in West Sacramento, California. The company is growing cocoa from cell cultures, using a technique that accelerates the growth process from six to eight months to just one week.
Alan Perlstein, CEO of California Cultured, explains that this method not only speeds up production but also reduces the need for water and labor. Perlstein highlighted the urgency of their mission and said, “We see the demand for chocolate outstripping available supply. Without such innovations, increasing the cocoa supply while keeping it affordable would require significant environmental degradation or other substantial costs.”
The US chocolate market, which saw sales exceed $25 billion in 2023, is driving this wave of innovation. With traditional cocoa production facing instability due to disease and climate-related issues in West Africa, companies are racing to develop viable alternatives. Planet A Foods, based in Planegg, Germany, is one such company. It has created "ChoViva," a chocolate substitute made from oats and sunflower seeds, designed to appeal to the mass market while addressing the ethical and environmental concerns associated with conventional cocoa production. “Our aim is not to replace high-quality dark chocolate but to offer alternatives for everyday products,” says Jessica Karch, a spokesperson for the company.
Meanwhile, Mars, the maker of M&Ms and Snickers, is also investing in research to bolster cocoa supply directly. At a facility at the University of California, Davis, Mars is working on making cocoa plants more resilient to disease and environmental stress. “We view this as both an opportunity and a responsibility,” says Joanna Hwu, Mars’ senior director of cocoa plant science.
In Israel, Celleste Bio is similarly advancing indoor cocoa production. By growing cocoa bean cells in bioreactors, the company aims to produce cocoa powder and cocoa butter independent of traditional farming constraints. Co-founder Hanne Volpin anticipates that this method could become a reliable source of cocoa in the future, drawing interest from major companies like Mondelez, known for its Cadbury brand.
The convergence of these efforts shows the shift in the chocolate industry as it adapts to environmental challenges and changing consumer preferences. As companies continue to explore and refine these innovative approaches, they are also navigating regulatory hurdles, such as seeking FDA approval for lab-grown cocoa products.