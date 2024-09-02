Climate Change Is Threatening Cocoa Supply; Here’s What Experts Are Doing To Save Chocolates

The US chocolate market, which saw sales exceed $25 billion in 2023, is driving this wave of innovation. With traditional cocoa production facing instability due to disease and climate-related issues in West Africa, companies are racing to develop viable alternatives. Planet A Foods, based in Planegg, Germany, is one such company. It has created "ChoViva," a chocolate substitute made from oats and sunflower seeds, designed to appeal to the mass market while addressing the ethical and environmental concerns associated with conventional cocoa production. “Our aim is not to replace high-quality dark chocolate but to offer alternatives for everyday products,” says Jessica Karch, a spokesperson for the company.