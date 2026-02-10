When Is Lionel Messi's Next Match: Check Inter Miami's Opponents, Dates, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Inter Miami will be playing in the upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 campaign. Here are the schedule, dates, venues, opponents and other details of Lionel Messi-led side's MLS campaign

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Inter Miami Vs Vancouver Whitecaps: All You Need To Know About MLS Cup FInal
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) holds the trophy as Inter Miami players celebrate winning an MLS Eastern Conference final soccer match against New York City FC, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF will play their first game later this month in MLS

  • The Herons recently completed their pre-season tour

  • Messi & co will be eyeing a positive start to the new season

Inter Miami will gear up for the upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) season starting from February 22, where they play LAFC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Herons come into this game on the back a mixed pre-season where they won one game, lost one and drew one.

Lionel Messi-led side played their first game against Alianza Lima back in January which they lost 0-3 and followed it up with a 2-1 win over Atletico Nacional.

The Herons ended their pre-season with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Barcelona that included a solo goal from the Argentine superstar. Messi opened the scoring for the Herons in the 31st minute as he surged forward from deep to the edge of the opposition box and drilling in a left-footed shot.

This was Messi's first goal of the year 2026.

Inter Miami's 2026 MLS Schedule: Dates, Opponents, Location

DateOpponentLocation
Feb. 21LAFCAway
Mar-01Orlando CityAway
Mar-07D.C. UnitedAway
Mar-14Charlotte FCAway
Mar-22New York City FCAway
Apr-04Austin FCHome (Miami Freedom Park opener)
Apr-11New York Red BullsHome
Apr-18Colorado RapidsAway
Apr-22Real Salt LakeAway
Apr-25New England RevolutionHome
May-05Orlando CityHome
May-09Toronto FCAway
May-13FC CincinnatiAway
May-17Portland TimbersHome
May-24Philadelphia UnionHome
Jul-22Chicago FireHome
Jul-25Montr�alAway
Aug-01Columbus CrewHome
Aug-15Nashville SCAway
Aug-19Philadelphia UnionAway
Aug-22Toronto FCHome
Aug-29Montr�alHome
Sep-05Atlanta UnitedHome
Sep-09Chicago FireAway
Sep-12Home
Sep-20San Diego FCHome
Sep-27Columbus CrewAway
Oct-10D.C. UnitedHome
Oct-14New York City FCHome
Oct-17Atlanta UnitedAway
Oct-24New York Red BullsAway
Oct-28FC CincinnatiHome
Nov-01New England RevolutionAway
Nov-07Charlotte FCHome

When Will Inter Miami Play Their First Match at Miami Freedom Park?

Inter Miami will be playing the upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 season at Miami Freedom Park. Their first match at the new stadium will be played on April 4 against Austin FC.

Related Content
Related Content

Will Inter Miami Players Be Allowed To Play At FIFA World Cup 2026?

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 being held from 11 Jun – 19 Jul, the MLS 2026 season will halt and see some of the players go and represent their international teams. Lionel Messi will be representing Argentina as they look to defend their crown.

Where To Watch Inter Miami CF Matches LIVE In India?

Major League Soccer (MLS) has no broadcast partner as of now. However, one can live stream the matches on Apple TV via subscription.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bengal Vs Andhra Pradesh LIVE Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 QF: AP Lose Wickets In A Heap As BEN Tighten Grip

  2. NED Vs NAM LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Wounded Netherlands Seek Win Against Namibia

  3. Kabhi Haan, Kabhi Naa: PAK Shift Stand, Withdraw IND Match Boycott Amid 'Protecting Spirit Of Cricket' Claim

  4. BCCI Annual Contracts: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Demoted To Grade B; Shubman Gill In A Category - Full Details

  5. 'Associate Crime' At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When Minnows Let Off The Giants - A Lowdown

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  2. Sharad Pawar Hospitalised in Pune After Breathing Discomfort

  3. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  4. Bonded Labour: India’s Unfinished Promise Of Freedom

  5. Counting Pills, Continued Wait: Hidden Mental Health Toll On Women In Kashmir

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

  2. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  3. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  4. Russian Drone Strikes Kill Mother, 10-Year-Old Son In Ukraine

  5. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

Latest Stories

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  3. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  4. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC

  5. 'Always On’: Why IT Employees Want The Right To Disconnect

  6. Unemployment In J&K Stays Nearly Double National Average: Govt

  7. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  8. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Sequel In The Works? Zoya Akhtar Planning To Bring Back Original Trio - Report