When Is Lionel Messi's Next Match: Check Inter Miami's Opponents, Dates, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF will play their first game later this month in MLS
The Herons recently completed their pre-season tour
Messi & co will be eyeing a positive start to the new season
Inter Miami will gear up for the upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) season starting from February 22, where they play LAFC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Herons come into this game on the back a mixed pre-season where they won one game, lost one and drew one.
Lionel Messi-led side played their first game against Alianza Lima back in January which they lost 0-3 and followed it up with a 2-1 win over Atletico Nacional.
The Herons ended their pre-season with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Barcelona that included a solo goal from the Argentine superstar. Messi opened the scoring for the Herons in the 31st minute as he surged forward from deep to the edge of the opposition box and drilling in a left-footed shot.
This was Messi's first goal of the year 2026.
Inter Miami's 2026 MLS Schedule: Dates, Opponents, Location
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Feb. 21
|LAFC
|Away
|Mar-01
|Orlando City
|Away
|Mar-07
|D.C. United
|Away
|Mar-14
|Charlotte FC
|Away
|Mar-22
|New York City FC
|Away
|Apr-04
|Austin FC
|Home (Miami Freedom Park opener)
|Apr-11
|New York Red Bulls
|Home
|Apr-18
|Colorado Rapids
|Away
|Apr-22
|Real Salt Lake
|Away
|Apr-25
|New England Revolution
|Home
|May-05
|Orlando City
|Home
|May-09
|Toronto FC
|Away
|May-13
|FC Cincinnati
|Away
|May-17
|Portland Timbers
|Home
|May-24
|Philadelphia Union
|Home
|Jul-22
|Chicago Fire
|Home
|Jul-25
|Montr�al
|Away
|Aug-01
|Columbus Crew
|Home
|Aug-15
|Nashville SC
|Away
|Aug-19
|Philadelphia Union
|Away
|Aug-22
|Toronto FC
|Home
|Aug-29
|Montr�al
|Home
|Sep-05
|Atlanta United
|Home
|Sep-09
|Chicago Fire
|Away
|Sep-12
|Home
|Sep-20
|San Diego FC
|Home
|Sep-27
|Columbus Crew
|Away
|Oct-10
|D.C. United
|Home
|Oct-14
|New York City FC
|Home
|Oct-17
|Atlanta United
|Away
|Oct-24
|New York Red Bulls
|Away
|Oct-28
|FC Cincinnati
|Home
|Nov-01
|New England Revolution
|Away
|Nov-07
|Charlotte FC
|Home
When Will Inter Miami Play Their First Match at Miami Freedom Park?
Inter Miami will be playing the upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 season at Miami Freedom Park. Their first match at the new stadium will be played on April 4 against Austin FC.
Will Inter Miami Players Be Allowed To Play At FIFA World Cup 2026?
With the FIFA World Cup 2026 being held from 11 Jun – 19 Jul, the MLS 2026 season will halt and see some of the players go and represent their international teams. Lionel Messi will be representing Argentina as they look to defend their crown.
Where To Watch Inter Miami CF Matches LIVE In India?
Major League Soccer (MLS) has no broadcast partner as of now. However, one can live stream the matches on Apple TV via subscription.