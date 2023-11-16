IND Vs NZ Semi-Final, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Ton And Other Facts, Figures From India's Win - Statistical Highlights

Twelve years after winning the 2011 ODI World Cup at home, India will vie for the prestigious trophy again on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The hosts are one step away from the title after beating New Zealand by 70 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, the same venue where they had lifted the 2011 trophy. Virat Kohli made the evening even more special by cracking a record-breaking 50th ODI century and surpassing his idol Sachin Tendulkar in the process. (As It Happened | Scores | Photos)

Powered by Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's tons, India put a mammoth 397 runs on the board in the first innings. The Kiwis made a resolute effort to chase it down but lost key wickets in the latter stage to lose steam and be bowled out for 327.

Mohammed Shami produced yet another stunning performance with the ball, picking up seven wickets to cross the 50-wicket mark in the ODI World Cup. With that, here's a look at all the key stats from the India vs New Zealand, 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup semi-final match played in Mumbai:

- India posted a total of 397 for 4 in this game to provide the 20th occasion of a team posting a total of 375-plus runs in an innings in the World Cup. It also provides the third occasion of India posting a total of 375-plus runs in the World Cup

- Rohit Sharma had an aggregate of 1,481 runs in the ODI World Cup and needed 19 more runs for his 1,500 runs. His 47 in this game fetched him an aggregate of 1,528 runs in the World Cup. He became the fifth batter in the World Cup to aggregate 1,500-plus runs.

- Rohit Sharma had an aggregate of 1,481 runs as an opening batter in the World Cup and needed 19 more runs for his 1,500 runs. His 47 in this game fetched him an aggregate of 1,528 runs in the World Cup as an opening batter. He became the second opening batter in the World Cup to aggregate 1,500-plus runs. Sachin Tendulkar has an aggregate of 1,787 runs as an opening batter in the World Cup.

- Virat Kohli had an aggregate of 594 runs in WC 2023 and required six more runs for a 600-run aggregate. His 117 in this game fetched him an aggregate of 711 runs in WC 2023. He became the sixth batter in the history of the World Cup to total 600-plus runs in an edition of the World Cup. Others are – Sachin Tendulkar (673 in 2003), Matthew Hayden (659 in 2007), Rohit Sharma (648 in 2019), David Warner (647 in 2019) and Shakib Al Hasan (606 in 2019).

- With a 711-run aggregate in WC 2023, Virat Kohli became the first batter in the history of the World Cup to aggregate 700-plus runs in an edition of the World Cup.

- Kohli also became the third Indian batter to score 600-plus runs in a WC edition after Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma.

- Kohli had scored 14 fifties against New Zealand in one-day internationals. His 117 in this game fetched him his 15th fifty and with it, the record of becoming the first Indian batter to score 15 fifties against New Zealand in ODIs.

- Kohli had scored 14 fifties against New Zealand in ODIs. His 117 in this game fetched him his 15th fifty and with it the record of becoming the second batter to score 15 fifties against New Zealand in ODIs. Ricky Ponting has scored 18 fifties against New Zealand in ODIs.

- Kohli had scored 96 runs against New Zealand in the World Cup. He needed four more runs for his 100 runs. His 117 in this game fetched him an aggregate of 213 runs. He became the sixth Indian batter to total 100-plus runs against New Zealand in the World Cup. Kohli became the first Indian batter to aggregate 200-plus runs against New Zealand in the World Cup. Kohli became the eighth batter to score 200-plus runs against New Zealand in the World Cup.

- Indian batters have posted 44 three-figure partnerships in the World Cup. A 256-run partnership for the second wicket in this game fetched India 45 three- figure partnerships. India became the second team to post 45 three-figure partnerships in the World Cup. Australia have posted 57 three-figure partnerships in the World Cup.

- Indian batters had posted four three-figure partnership in the World Cup against New Zealand. A 256-run partnership for the second wicket in this game fetched India five three-figure partnerships against New Zealand. India became the third team to post five or more three-figure partnerships in the World Cup against New Zealand. Australia (7) and Pakistan (5) are the other teams which have posted five or more three-figure partnerships in the World Cup against England.

- Kohli’s 117 in this game fetched him his 50th century in ODIs, with which he owns the record of most centuries in the format. He went past Sachin Tendulkar’s 49 ODI centuries.

- Kohli’s 117 in this game fetched him his fifth century in the World Cup with which he became the sixth batter in the history of the World Cup to score five or more centuries. Others are – Rohit Sharma (7), Sachin Tendulkar (6), David Warner (6), Ricky Ponting (5) and Kumar Sangakkara (5).

- Kohli’s 117 in this game fetched him his fifth century in the World Cup with which he became the third Indian batter in the history of the World Cup to score five or more centuries. Others are – Rohit Sharma (7) and Sachin Tendulkar (6).

- Kohli’s 117 in this game fetched him his third century in the World Cup 2023 with which he became the ninth batter in the history of the World Cup to score five or more centuries in an edition of the World Cup.

- Kohli’s 117 in this game fetched him his third century in the World Cup 2023 with which he became the third Indian batter in the history of the World Cup to score three or more centuries in an edition of the World Cup. Others are – Rohit Sharma (5) and Sourav Ganguly (3).

- Kohli’s 117 in this game fetched him his third century in the World Cup 2023 with which he became the third batter to score three or more centuries in this edition of the World Cup. Others are – Quintin de Kock (4) and Rachin Ravindra (3).

- Kohli’s 117 in this game fetched him his sixth century in ODIs against New Zealand. He became the third batter to score six centuries against New Zealand in ODIs. Ricky Ponting and Virender Sehwag are the other two batters to score six centuries against New Zealand in ODIs.

- Kohli’s 117 in this game fetched him an aggregate of 1,664 runs in winning matches in the World Cup. He became the first batter to score 1,600-plus runs in winning matches in the World Cup.

- Kohli’s 117 in this game fetched him an aggregate of eight fifties in WC 2023. He now owns the record for most fifties scored by a batter in an edition of the World Cup. He went past Sachin Tendulkar (7 fifties in 2003) and Shakib Al Hasan (7 fifties in 2019) who had scored seven fifties in an edition.

- Rohit Sharma hit four sixes in his knock of 47 in this game which fetched him an aggregate of 51 sixes in the World Cup. He now owns the record for most sixes scored by a batter in the World Cup. He went past Chris Gayle, who had scored 49 sixes.

- Rohit Sharma became the first batter in the history of the World Cup to score 50-plus sixes.

ALSO READ:Rohit Sharma Breaks Chris Gayle's Record

- Rohit Sharma rewrote another record held by Chris Gayle in the World Cup with reference to sixes. Sharma’s four sixes in this game fetched him an aggregate of 28 sixes in the WC 2023 edition. Sharma now owns the record for most sixes by a batter in an edition of the World Cup. Gayle with 26 sixes in 2015 edition held the previous record.

- Kohli (117) and Shreyas Iyer (105) scored centuries in this game to provide the 232nd and 233rd occasion of a batter scoring centuries in an innings in the World Cup. It also provides the 38th and 39th occasion of Indian batters scoring centuries in an innings in the World Cup.

- Kohli and Iyer scored centuries in this game to provide the fourth occasion of batters batting at number three and four scoring centuries in an innings in the World Cup.

- In Indian innings, the second wicket produced 256 runs – a 93-run unfinished partnership between Shubman Gill and Kohli and 163-run partnership between Kohli and Iyer – to provide the first partnership of 250-plus runs in an innings in the World Cup involving three batters.

- Kohli and Iyer added 163 runs partnership for the second wicket in this game to provide the 355th occasion of batters posting a three figure partnership in an innings in the World Cup. It also provides the 45th occasion of Indian batters posting a three figure partnership in an innings in the World Cup.

- Kohli and Iyer added 163 runs partnership for the second wicket in this game to provide the 83rd occasion of batters posting a three figure partnership in an innings in the World Cup for the second wicket. It also provides the 13th occasion of Indian batters posting a three figure partnership in an innings in the World Cup for the second wicket.

- Tim Southee returned with figures of 3 for 100 in this game to become the seventh bowler in the history of the World Cup to concede 100 plus runs in an innings.

No. Player Overs Runs Wickets Team Opposition Ground Start Date 1 Michael Snedden 12 105 2 New Zealand England The Oval 09-Jun-83 2 Jason Holder 10 104 1 West Indies South Africa Sydney 27-Feb-15 3 Dawlat Zadran 10 101 2 Afghanistan Australia Perth 04-Mar-15 4 Rashid Khan 9 110 0 Afghanistan England Manchester 18-Jun-19 5 Bas de Leede 10 115 2 Netherlands Australia Delhi 25-Oct-23 6 Logan van Beek 10 107 0 Netherlands India Bengaluru 12-Nov-23 7 Tim Southee 10 100 3 New Zealand India Wankhede 15-Nov-23

- New Zealand became the third team in the history of the World Cup to have two bowlers conceding 100 plus runs in an innings. Afghanistan and Netherland are the other two teams to have this dubious distinction.

- Tim Southee conceded 100 runs in this game to provide the 20th occasion of a bowler conceding 100-plus runs in an ODI. He is the only bowler to concede 100-plus runs in an innings in ODIs on two occasions. Apart from this game, he had conceded 105 runs against India at Christchurch on March 8, 2009.

- Tim Southee conceded 100 runs in this game to provide the sixth occasion of a bowler conceding 100 plus runs in a one day international against India. He is the only bowler to concede 100 plus runs in an innings in one day international on two occasions against India.

- Tim Southee conceded 100 runs in this game to provide the fourth occasion of a New Zealand bowler conceding 100 plus runs in an ODI. He is the only New Zealand bowler to concede 100 plus runs in an ODI innings on two occasions. Apart from this game, he had conceded 105 runs against India at Christchurch on March 8, 2009.

- New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravinda scored 13 runs each to provide the twelfth occasion of both openers scoring identical scores in an innings in the World Cup.

- Mohammed Shami had an aggregate of 47 wickets in the World Cup prior to the start of this game. His seven wickets in this game fetched him an aggregate of 54 wickets in the World Cup. He became the seventh bowler to capture 50-plus wickets in the World Cup.

No. Player Team Span Matches Overs Runs Wickets Average 1 Glenn McGrath Australia 1996-2007 39 325.5 1292 71 18.19 2 Muttiah Muralitharan Sri Lanka 1996-2011 40 343.3 1335 68 19.63 3 Mitchell Starc Australia 2015-2023 26 223.1 1165 59 19.74 4 Malinga Sri Lanka 2007-2019 29 232.2 1281 56 22.87 5 Wasim Akram Pakistan 1987-2003 38 324.3 1311 55 23.83 6 Mohammed Shami India 2015-2023 17 138.1 697 54 12.9 7 Trent Boult New Zealand 2015-2023 29 275 1268 53 25.54

- Shami’s 7 for 57 in this game provided his fourth five-plus wicket haul in an innings in the World Cup. He now owns the record for most five-wicket hauls in the World Cup. He went past Mitchell Starc, who has three five-wicket hauls in the World Cup.

- Shami’s 7 for 57 in this game provide his fifth occasion of a bowler capturing seven wickets in an innings in the World Cup. It also provides the first occasion of an Indian bowler capturing seven wickets in an innings in the World Cup

- Shami’s 7 for 57 in this game provide the best bowling effort by an Indian bowler in the World Cup. The previous best was Ashish Nehra’s 6 for 23 against England at Durban on February 26, 2003

- Shami with his 7 for 57 in this game became the first bowler to capture five or more wickets in an innings in the World Cup semi final

ALSO READ:Shami Revelas Strategy

- This game became the first game in the history of the World Cup to witness rival teams with bowlers who have taken seven wickets in an innings in the World Cup. Tim Southee had captured seven for 33 against England at Wellington on February 20, 2015. Mohammed Shami returned with 7 for 57 in this game.

- Daryl Mitchell’s 134 in this game was in a losing cause to provide the first occasion of a batter’s century in the World Cup semi-final going in vain.

- New Zealand lost this match despite posting 300-plus runs, providing the 25th occasion of a team losing a World Cup game despite posting 300 plus runs. It also provides the third occasion of New Zealand suffering such an ignominy. It is interesting to note that New Zealand have lost three matches despite posting 300-plus runs in 2023 edition.

- New Zealand lost this match despite posting 300 plus runs in an innings in the World Cup providing the 13th occasion of a team losing a World Cup game despite posting 300 plus runs while batting second. It also provides the second occasion of New Zealand suffering such an ignominy while batting second. It is interesting to note that New Zealand has lost two matches despite posting 300 plus runs while batting second in 2023 edition.

- New Zealand were dismissed all out for 327 in this game to provide the 13th occasion of a team dismissed all out after posting 300 plus runs in an innings in the World Cup. It also provides the first occasion of dismissed all out after posting 300 plus runs in an innings in the World Cup.

- New Zealand were dismissed all out for 327 in this game to provide the seventh occasion of a team dismissed all out after posting 300 plus runs in an innings in the World Cup when it has batted second It also provides the first occasion of dismissed all out after posting 300 plus runs in an innings in the World Cup when they have batted second.

- Ravindra Jadeja pouched three catches in New Zealand’s innings in this game to provide the 53rd occasion of a fielder other than the wicketkeeper taking three or more catches in an innings in the World Cup. It also provides the eighth occasion of an Indian fielder other than the wicketkeeper taking three or more catches in an innings in the World Cup.

- Ravindra Jadeja pouched three catches in New Zealand’s innings to provide the first occasion of a fielder other than the wicketkeeper taking three or more catches in an innings in the World Cup semi-final.

Stats courtesy: HR Gopala Krishna – Veteran cricket statistician