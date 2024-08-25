A Generation At A Crossroads: How Jammu And Kashmir’s New Reservation Rules Threaten Open Category Aspirants 

A civil service aspirant from the remote Poonch region, who was recently granted the ST status, says that while reservation for the Pahari community is justified, it is crucial to conduct a caste census to determine their true representation alongside other communities like the Gujjars and Bakarwals in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasised the significant disparity in opportunities and basic facilities between the Pahari regions and more developed areas like Jammu and Srinagar. Unlike those who migrate for better education by choice, Pahari students are compelled to leave their homes simply to access basic education, which places a heavy financial and emotional burden on their families. As underdeveloped regions lack even basic healthcare and educational facilities, the aspirant argued that the right to equal opportunities remains elusive, violating the spirit of the constitution. He stressed that a caste census is essential to ensure that providing justice to one community does not result in injustice to others.