Sanjay Leela Bhansali On Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's ‘Love and War’: It’ll Be Nice To See How Their Chemistry Works

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been basking in the glory of his OTT debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which released on Netflix on May 1. Now he is looking forward to his next project, titled ‘Love and War’. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, marks SLB’s first film with Ranbir since ‘Saawariya’. While it would be the filmmaker’s first film with Vicky, it is his second project with Alia Bhatt after their hit film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.
Now sharing details of the much-awaited project, Bhansali told Variety that he is excited about the film, and it is different from ‘Heeramandi’. He said, “It’s a love story that I’m making after a long time. A slightly contemporary work, different from the dances, pillars, architecture, drapes, curtains and jewellery [of “Heeramandi”]. It’s a new language, milieu and ambience for me. I needed [it] very much to excite me as a filmmaker to do something new, to speak of a different period, a different set of characters and new circumstances.”
The filmmaker further praised the cast on board and said, “It’s nice to work with this wonderful cast of Ranbir, Vicky and Alia. It’ll be nice to see how their chemistry works. And [it is] a triangular love story, which has not come in Hindi cinema for a long time. So let’s see how it all shapes up.”
For those caught unaware, the film was announced earlier this year, and at the time, Pinkvilla reported that it is an original love story. The publication quoted a source as saying, To set things straight, it’s an original love story and not, inshallah. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been very keen to take a step back from the period drama’s intense tone. He has been looking to make a love story, and this subject has been at the back of his mind for a while now. SLB feels this is the best time to make a love story and is very excited to tap this genre.”
It is believed that all the three lead actors loved the film’s script and happily came on board. After ‘Sanju’, Ranbir and Vicky are reuniting on the big screen with ‘Love and War’. On the other hand, Ranbir and Alia have been earlier paired together in ‘Brahmastra’.