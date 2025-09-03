FIR Lodged Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali In Bikaner Over Love & War Dispute | Details Inside

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has landed in trouble over a dispute regarding his upcoming film Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The epic saga is currently in production. As per a report in PTI, an FIR has been filed against Bhansali and two others in Rajasthan's Bikaner for alleged fraud, misbehaviour, and breach of trust during the production of the film.