FIR Lodged Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali In Bikaner Over Love & War Dispute | Details Inside

An FIR was filed in Bikaner against Sanjay Leela Bhansali for alleged fraud, misbehaviour, and breach of trust during the production of Love & War
The complaint was filed by Prateek Raj Mathur, who claimed that Bhansali gave him a contract as a line producer, but canceled it later without payment
Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has landed in trouble over a dispute regarding his upcoming film Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The epic saga is currently in production. As per a report in PTI, an FIR has been filed against Bhansali and two others in Rajasthan's Bikaner for alleged fraud, misbehaviour, and breach of trust during the production of the film.
FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali
The complaint was filed by Prateek Raj Mathur, who claimed that Bhansali gave him a contract as a line producer, but it was later cancelled, Circle Officer (Bikaner Sadar) Vishal Jangid said.
Jangid further said that Mathur has accused Bhansali and two others in the team of removing him from the project without payment after giving him the responsibility as the line producer.
The Circle Officer said that the FIR was registered under charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation against Bhansali, Arvind Gill and Utkarsh Bali at Bichhwal police station on Monday (September 1) following a court order.