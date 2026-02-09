Jim Sarbh Documentary Unani Ki Kahaani Explores Healing Beyond Treatment

Jim Sarbh's documentary explores Unani medicine in India.
The upcoming Jim Sarbh documentary Unani Ki Kahaani sees the actor step into the role of narrator for a film that examines traditional systems of healing in India. Produced in collaboration with Hamdard Laboratories, the documentary centres on the history and continuing relevance of Unani medicine.
Jim Sarbh Hamdard Collaboration
Known for choosing unconventional projects, Sarbh lends his distinctive voice to a subject that rarely finds space in mainstream storytelling. The Hamdard Laboratories documentary traces the origins of Unani medicine, its philosophical foundations and how it has evolved within modern healthcare conversations. The film positions itself as both historical exploration and contemporary inquiry.
The teaser, shared on Sarbh’s official Instagram handle, introduces a central question: “Why are we being Treated but not Healed?” The line sets the tone for a reflective narrative that looks beyond prescriptions to consider holistic wellbeing. The announcement has already generated interest among viewers curious about traditional medicine documentary India formats.
Unani Medicine documentary on Discovery Channel
According to information around the project, Unani Ki Kahaani presents archival insights, expert perspectives and contextual storytelling aimed at younger audiences seeking deeper understanding of alternative healing systems. By bringing together a mainstream actor and a legacy healthcare institution, the film attempts to bridge popular culture with traditional knowledge.
The project also reflects a growing interest in revisiting indigenous knowledge systems through a contemporary lens. At a time when audiences are questioning fast fixes and clinical detachment, Unani Ki Kahaani enters the conversation as a cultural document as much as a health documentary, inviting viewers to reconsider what healing truly means in today’s world.
The multi-phase promotional rollout will include further visuals and behind-the-scenes glimpses in the coming days. The documentary is part of Discovery Channel February 2026 premieres and will air exclusively on the network on February 11, 2026.