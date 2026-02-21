Manchester United Co‑Owner Jim Ratcliffe Escapes FA Charge Over Controversial 'Colonized' Comments

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has been formally reminded of his responsibilities by the FA after controversial immigration remarks drew condemnation from politicians and supporters, though no disciplinary charge will follow

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manchester United Jim Ratcliffe FA Charge update colonized comments
Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe stands in front of the former manager Alex Ferguson during the Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United in Manchester, England, on Sept. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jim Ratcliffe criticised for claiming Britain had been “colonized” by immigrants

  • The FA issued a formal reminder regarding his responsibilities but will not pursue disciplinary action

  • Prime Minister Keir Starmer and United supporters publicly condemned the remarks

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has been reminded of his “responsibilities as a participant in English football” after he triggered a storm of criticism for claiming Britain had been “colonized” by immigrants.

But England’s Football Association will not be charging Ratcliffe over his comments, which were widely condemned by political figures, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the club’s supporters.

The governing body issued Ratcliffe with a reminder of his responsibilities when taking part in media interviews, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

British billionaire Ratcliffe, who owns petrochemicals giant INEOS, made the comments during an interview with Sky News, which aired last week.

“You can’t have an economy with 9 million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in,” he said. “I mean, the U.K.’s been colonized.”

Ratcliffe’s comments touched a nerve in Britain, where immigration is a divisive issue. He later said he was sorry his choice of language had “offended some people.”

Starmer had earlier called for him to apologize, saying “Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country”.

United fans, who are proud of the diversity within the team and its supporter base, also condemned his words.

Related Content
Related Content

The Manchester United Supporters Trust said the “senior leadership should make inclusion easier, not harder.”

Critics accused Ratcliffe of “hypocrisy,” saying he has chosen to make his home in Monaco to reduce his U.K. tax bill.

Carrick proud of Man United’s culture

United’s head coach, Michael Carrick, said earlier Friday that the Premier League club was proud of its culture of equality and diversity.

Carrick, who was recently hired as coach until the end of the season, faced the media for the first time since Ratcliffe’s remarks and he was asked for his response.

“Sir Jim has made a statement, and then the club’s made a statement on the back of it so for me to add to that is not my place,” he said. “What I can say is, as I’ve been around this club many, many years, we always make a huge impact globally.

“We’re really proud of the environment and the culture that we’ve got at the club, and equality and diversity and respect for each other is something that we look to carry through every day.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast; What Happens If Match Gets Abandoned

  2. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Babar-Shaheen, Santner Available For PAK Vs NZ; Abhishek Trains With Gambhir

  4. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch The Super 8 Match? Check Head-To-Head Stats

  5. India Women Vs Australia Women Preview, 3rd T20I: Mandhana, Shafali Must Fire For Maiden Series Win Down Under

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. Rival AI Chiefs Share Awkward Spotlight Moment at India Summit

  3. Delhi HC Orders Jaideep Sengar To Surrender In Unnao Custodial Death Case

  4. Faridabad Factory Fire: Death Toll Climbs To 39

  5. SC Rejects Plea To Ban Mosques Named After Babur Or Babri Masjid

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

  3. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  4. Indo-US Ties On Firmer Footing As India Joins Pax Silica Global AI Supply Chain

  5. Bad Karma: New Age Guru Under Epstein Saga Shadow

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final