Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL Auction 2022: ‘After 13 Crore, I Wanted The Bidding To Stop’, Says CSK’s Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar went back to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore making him the most expensive Indian bowler in the history of IPL. It was also the first time CSK bought any player for above Rs 10 crore.

IPL Auction 2022: ‘After 13 Crore, I Wanted The Bidding To Stop’, Says CSK’s Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar will represent the Chennai Super Kings for the fifth IPL season in a row, BCCI-IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 9:06 pm

Pacer Deepak Chahar ‘actually wanted’ Chennai Super Kings to stop bidding for him after it had hurtled past Rs 13 crore during the IPL auction 2022 as he was afraid that it may come in the way of building a strong team.

More Cricket News | IPL Auction 2022 Highlighs

Bought back by his old franchise for a staggering Rs 14 crore, making him the most expensive Indian bowler at an IPL auction, Chahar said he couldn't imagine playing for any team apart from CSK. “I wanted to play for CSK because I haven't imagined myself playing in other colour than yellow,” Chahar said.

Related stories

IPL Auction 2022: Electrician's Son Tilak Varma Never Expected To Be Picked At ‘Big Price’

IPL Auction 2022: Why Mumbai Indians Bought Injured Jofra Archer For Rs 8 Crore? Akash Ambani Explains   

IPL Auction 2022: INR 551 Cr Spent; Ishan Kishan Most Expensive - Check Full Squads

“At one point, I thought it (the bid price) was too much. As a CSK player, I also want to build a good team. So after they spent 13 crore, I actually wanted the bidding to stop so I can go to CSK quickly and then we can buy some other players (with the money saved),” he added.

A part of the Indian white-ball team currently, Chahar said in 2018, he was told by franchise owner N Srinivasan that ‘you will play in yellow always’. Since then, Chahar said, he had never brought up the topic of retention with the team management or its talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“I’ve never spoken about all this to Mahi bhai (captain MS Dhoni) or CSK management,” Chahar said. “In 2018, I had met Srinivasan sir, and he has said, ‘you will play in yellow always’. So, I took his word that day and since then I have never spoken about retention. I knew CSK would bid (for me).”

As the two-day mega auction progressed, he said the Indian players engaged in the ongoing limited-overs series against the West Indies kept themselves updated on news from Bengaluru, where they were going under the hammer.

“We (India's T20I squad) were travelling from Ahmedabad to Kolkata, and the whole team was watching the auction. Everyone was saying kitna ho gaya (what's the bid price?) and all that.” The 29-year-old Chahar will represent the Super Kings for fifth season in a row, having been bought by the franchise before IPL 2018 for Rs 80 lakh.

Chahar's only regret now is that he could never play alongside his cousin Rahul Chahar. They did share the dressing room at erstwhile Rising Pune Supergiants, but never played together.

“In Pune, I played first game, he played second, I played third, and he played fourth, but we never played together. I was thinking this auction we might play together, but maybe some other time. I’ll ask Rahul to come from Punjab for next year,” he said laughing.

Tags

Sports IPL 2022 Mega Auction Indian Premier League 2022 Player Auction Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Deepak Chahar India Vs West Indies Cricket Bengaluru
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

ISL 2021-22: Enes Sipovic’s Solitary Goal Takes Kerala Blasters To Third Beating East Bengal

ISL 2021-22: Enes Sipovic’s Solitary Goal Takes Kerala Blasters To Third Beating East Bengal

IND Vs WI: Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of T20 Series Vs West Indies

AUS Vs SL, 2nd T20I: First-ever Tie Between Australia, Sri Lanka - Stats Highlights

Beijing Winter Olympics: Kaillie Humphries Makes History; Focus Remains On Kamila Valieva

AUS Vs SL: Sri Lanka Batter Pathum Nissanka Warned For 'Obscenity'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World