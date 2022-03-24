Mahendra Singh Dhoni has decided to step down as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain ahead of the IPL 2022 and handed over the baton to Ravindra Jadeja, the franchise said in a statement on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

MS Dhoni, who has led CSK to four IPL titles, will however continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.

“MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team,” the CSK statement read. “Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK.”

The two-time World Cup-winning captain, Dhoni, announced his international retirement following the 2019 ICC World Cup. Chennai Super Kings begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 - a repeat of last year's final. (CSK Full Schedule)

Meanwhile, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar had predicted Jadeja’s choice as the new CSK captain if Dhoni decides to take a game or two off in the upcoming IPL.

“The way Ravindra Jadeja has matured as a player over the last few years, the way he is making the adjustment as far as his game is concerned and the way he reads match situations has been absolutely fantastic.

“If in the odd game MS Dhoni decides to take a break, I won't be surprised if the mantle of captaincy will be handed over to Jadeja," Gavaskar was quoted as saying in a show aired on Star Sports. The 40-year-old Dhoni has been CSK captain since the league’s inception in 2008.

Dhoni has always been his own man when it comes to leaving captaincy or announcing his retirement. He quit Test captaincy and also the five-day game in the middle of a series in Australia in 2014.

And when he thought Virat Kohli was ready to lead India across formats, Dhoni made way for him in 2017.

Though the inspirational leader carried on to play the IPL after announcing his international retirement in his inimitable style, his decision to hand over the CSK leadership to Jadeja was not entirely surprising.

Dhoni knew that he can't go on forever and the 33-year-old Jadeja, who is at the peak of his prowess, is ready for the challenge. The southpaw was CSK's number one retention before the auction ahead of Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The announcement still took CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan by surprise but he said “if Dhoni takes a decision, it has to be in the best interest of the team.”

“Whatever decision MS takes it is in the best interest of the team. So, there is nothing to worry for us. We respect his decision. He is always there to guide us,” Viswanathan told PTI. “He has always been the guiding force and will continue to be the guiding force.”

Asked if the 2022 edition can be his last season, the CEO added: “I don't think it will be his last season. As long as he is fit, we want him to play. That is my wish, I don't know about him (what he thinks).”

On Jadeja's ascension as captain, Viswanathan said the all-rounder is primed to do well. “See Jaddu will do well. He is probably in the best form of his career. He will definitely do well under MS' guidance. Jaddu has been with us for 10 years and he very well knows the team culture,” he added.