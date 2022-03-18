Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Chennai Super Kings' Full Schedule In IPL 2022 And Where To See Live Streaming Of CSK Matches

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are the defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions. Get full CSK schedule and live watch details.

Chennai Super Kings are the defending IPL champions and will look for a fifth title in IPL 2022. BCCI

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 5:10 pm

Chennai Super Kings, the most consistent side in the Indian Premier League (IPL), have been given the honour of playing the IPL 2022 season opener with a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. This is a replay of the IPL 2021 final, which was won by the MS Dhoni-led CSK in Dubai. (CSK Team Profile | News)

Warming up for the new season, IPL itself has invoked the many Dhoni avatars. But the legend himself will be busy as CSK chase a record-equalling fifth IPL title. CSK, having retained the core, will be one of the favourites to win the IPL 2022. Live streaming of all CSK matches will be available on digital platforms.

Here's a look at Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2022 schedule:

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, March 26, 7:30 PM IST at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai;

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, March 31, 7:30 PM IST at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai;

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, April 3, 7:30 PM IST at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai;

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 9, 3:30 PM IST at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 12, 7:30 PM IST at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, April 17, 7:30 PM IST at MCA Stadium, Pune;

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, April 21, 7:30 PM IST at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, April 25, 7:30 PM IST at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai;

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, May 1, 7:30 PM IST at MCA Stadium, Pune;

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, May 4, 7:30 PM IST at MCA Stadium, Pune

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, May 8, 7:30 PM IST at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai;

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, May 12, 7:30 PM IST at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai;

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, May 15, 3:30 PM IST at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai;

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, May 20, 7:30 PM IST at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Where to see Live Streaming of CSK's IPL 2022 matches:

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. All Chennai Super Kings matches can be seen on the Star Sports network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad for IPL 2022:

MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K.Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.

