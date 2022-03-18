Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2022: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali Jewels In CSK Crown – Full Squad

Four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings have been one of the strongest sides in the tournament history. Despite getting the tag of ‘Dad’s Army’, CSK are only behind Mumbai Indians in the number of IPL titles. This time, Chennai Super Kings will go in as the defending champions. (CSK’S SCHEDULE)



They have failed to enter the IPL playoffs just once (2020 season) out of the 12 times they have played in the tournament. It will be interesting to see if they can live up to the reputation post IPL auction 2022.



CSK are well known for trusting experienced players and stability in the playing XI. However, like every other team, they retained key player and then went all the distance to pick up important players like Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo from the IPL auction 2022 pool.



Here is the new Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2022



OVERSEAS



Moeen Ali (Retained, INR 8 crore)



An experienced all-rounder, England’s Moeen Ali can play attacking cricket from the word go besides chipping in with his right-arm off spin. A 3/7 is Moeen’s best performance in IPL with the ball, while 66 is his best score with the bat in hand.

Moeen Ali’s all-round skills helped CSK win IPL 2021. Photo: BCCI



Devon Conway (INR 1 crore)



The left-handed batter from New Zealand is good with building partnerships and scoring at a decent rate. His highest score in the T20 format is 105 not out, while he has a total of two centuries in the shortest format.



Chris Jordan (INR 3.60 crore)



Chris Jordan is a pacer with 6 feet 2 inches height who can also mix his speed to trouble the batters. The England player is also a brilliant fielder. Jordan’s best IPL figures are 4/11.



Dwaine Pretorius (INR 50 lakh)



The South African is an amazing all-rounder. Apart from taking wickets at crucial junctures in the game, he also scores at a brisk pace. A 5/17 are the best figures registered by him in T20s, while an unbeaten 77 is his highest score.



Dwayne Bravo (INR 4.40 crore)



The star all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker in the T20 format. He has over 550 wickets to his name. Meanwhile, Dwayne Bravo’s best score in the format and IPL is 70 not out. The Caribbean player’s best IPL figures are 4/22.



Mitchell Santner (INR 1.90 crore)



He is a left-arm orthodox who can also bowl with different variations. Apart from being a useful batter, the New Zealand player is also an outstanding fielder. Mitchell Santner’s best IPL figures are 4/13.



Adam Milne (INR 1.90 crore)



The fast bowler from New Zealand has a very small experience of IPL, but in the T20 cricket, 5/11 are his best figures. Adam Milne’s economy rate in the format is also impressive.



Maheesh Theekshana (INR 70 lakh)



The 21-year-old Maheesh Theeksana is a mystery spinner and it is the variety in his bowling that makes him special. He was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Lanka Premier League 2021.



CAPPED INDIAN PLAYERS:



Ravindra Jadeja (Retained, INR 16 crore)



The star India all-rounder is at the pinnacle of his game, be it in batting, bowling or fielding. Ravindra Jadeja’s best figures in IPL are 5/16 while his best score as batter is 62 in the tournament.



MS Dhoni (Retained, INR 12 crore)



MS Dhoni is the man behind CSK’s success over the years on the cricket field. Apart from showing trust on the ability of his players, Dhoni has also been a superb performer for the side with the bat in hand, especially in the slog overs. The Jharkhand-born is an adept wicketkeeper and an excellent captain with 4 IPL titles to his name.



Ruturaj Gaikwad (Retained, INR 6 crore)



The opener is full of class and talent. Timing the ball with sublimity is the trait of his batting. Ruturaj Gaikwad got just 6 games in IPL 2020, his maiden edition, and proved his worth by amassing 204 runs at an average of 51 across the games. He was the leading run-scorer in IPL 2021 with 635 runs.



Robin Uthappa (INR 2 crore)

The right-handed batter is towards the final stage of his career as Robin Uthappa is already 36. He was instrumental in CSK’s title win in 2021. His best score in IPL is 87.

Ambati Rayudu (INR 6.75 crore)

The right-handed batter is an amazing player of spin bowling. Ambati Rayudu is a middle-order batsman and knows well how to pace the innings. Rayudu’s best IPL score is 100.

Shivam Dube (INR 4 crore)

Shivam Dube is a rare all-rounder in India who can score at a brisk rate and also bowl medium-fast. His best score in IPL is 64 while 2/15 are his best figures.

Deepak Chahar (INR 14 crore)

The star pacer has the ability to swing the ball both ways. Deepak Chahar is also useful for the team with the bat in the slog overs. A 4/13 are the best figures registered by Chahar in IPL.

CSK broke their bank for bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar in IPL auction 2022. Photo: BCCI

UNCAPPED INDIAN PLAYERS:

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (INR 1.5 crore)

The right-handed all-rounder is a U-19 prodigy. Apart from bowling above 140 kmph, Rajvardhan Hangargekar can also score some quick runs with the bat.

C Hari Nishaanth (INR 20 lakh)

The left-handed opening batter was the highest run-getter in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021. He can also bowl right-arm off-spin. C Hari Nishaanth, who is now 25 years old, was also picked by CSK ahead of IPL 2021.

Subhranshu Senapati (INR 20 lakh)

The 25-year-old player is a good package as he is a prolific run-scorer, a dependable bowler and a good fielder. Subhranshu Senapati was the leading run-scorer for Odisha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Narayan Jagadeesan (INR 20 lakh)

He is a wicketkeeper from Tamil Nadu who opens the batting. Narayan Jagadeesan has been a consistent performer in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. He was also picked by the CSK franchise back in IPL auction 2018 but got less opportunities.

K Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh)

The Hyderabad all-rounder bowls right-arm off-spin. K Bhagath Varma can also hit big shots and can be useful for the team in the slog overs. He was also bought by CSK at IPL 2021 auction.

KM Asif (INR 20 lakh)

The fast bowler from Kerala has some added pace in his deliveries. KM Asif has already represented CSK after being picked for INR 40 lakh by the franchise at IPL 2018 auction.

Mukesh Choudhary (INR 20 lakh)

The bowler from Maharashtra is a left-arm pacer who has the ability to swing and seam the ball. Mukesh Choudhary took the most number wickets for the Maharashtra team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Prashant Solanki (INR 1.2 crore)

The right-arm leg spinner from Mumbai has a good googly. Variation in pace is another quality of Prashant Solanki’s bowling. He bats right-handed.

Simarjeet Singh (INR 20 lakh)

The tall right-arm fast bowler has good pace in his bowling. Simarjeet Singh has been a net bowler for Delhi Capitals and has also travelled with Team India in the same role in the Sri Lanka tour in July, 2021.

Tushar Deshpande (INR 20 lakh)

The right-arm pacer from Mumbai played five matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. Tushar Deshpande has good speed and an eye-catchy bowling average.