Chelsea's Pedro Neto celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham in London, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.
Here are the highlights of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 2 between West Ham and Chelsea at the London Stadium. Chelsea piled on the early season misery for West Ham and its under-fire manager Graham Potter by handing out a 5-1 thrashing in the Premier League on Friday, all without injured star Cole Palmer. Potter looked dejected on the sideline, with his position looking increasing uncertain after a poor end to last season by West Ham when the team finished 14th in the 20-team league. Catch the updates from the EPL 2025-26, matchday 2 fixture, as it happened
LIVE UPDATES

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: FT

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Head-to-head Details

Matches won by West Ham United: 43

Matches won by Chelsea: 51

Matches ending in a draw: 23

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Match Info

Date: August 23 in India

Time: 12:00 AM IST (August 23) in India

Venue: London Stadium

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Predicted XIs

West Ham: M. Hermansen (GK); J. Todibo, M. Kilman, N. Aguerd, A. Wan-Bissaka; J. Ward-Prowse, L. Paqueta, T. Soucek, M. Diouf; C. Wilson, J. Bowen.

Chelsea: R. Sanchez (GK); T. Chalobah, M. Cucurella, J. Acheampong, R. James; E. Fernandez, M. Caicedo, P. Neto; Estevao, C. Palmer, J. Pedro

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Starting XIs

West Ham XI: Hermansen, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd, Wan-Bissaka, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Diouf, Paqueta, Bowen, Fullkrug

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Scarles, Rodriguez, Irving, Potts, Wilson, Marshall

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Palmer, Joao Pedro, Delap

Subs: Jorgensen, James, Fofana, Acheampong, Hato, Essugo, Andrey Santos, Estevao Willian, Gittens

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Hammers Boss Graham Potter Previews Game

Graham Potter on facing his former side. "It'll take a huge effort, a fantastic team performance, always a little bit of luck, but you are playing against a top team in a really good moment, so we have to perform well as a team with a balance between attack and defence, and we have to give everything."

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Previous Results

Chelsea drew against Crystal Palace in their opening game of the season, whereas West Ham were beaten 3-0 at Sunderland.

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca Speaking Ahead Of Kick-off

On Joao Pedro and Liam Delap both starting: "Joao, as we've said many times, can give us different options. Liam we know, is a central striker, he can play together with Joao as two strikers, or one striker with Joao moving a little bit around or wide.

"We said we'd try to adapt as much as we can to the squad we have and hopefully they can both do well."

On changes in defence: "First of all, we have to say Josh [Acheampong] did very well against Palace, but we already gave games to Josh last year, so we trust Josh 100%.

"Tosin gives us many things, in terms of experience, managing moments, and for sure, in this kind of game with a big striker up front, [Tomas] Soucek is there, he will help us with the long ball."

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-off In London Stadium

And we are away at the London Stadium as Chelsea and West Ham gets things underway.

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea 1'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Hammers Showing Great Intent

A positive start from the home side as they are pressing high and that's making the Chelsea defence a bit uncomfortable in these early stages.

West Ham 0-0 Chelsea 6'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Goal At London Stadium

Just the tonic West Ham and their fans needed! Chelsea loose the ball early and is intercepted as it finds to Lucas Paqueta, who strides forward before releasing a thunderous, swirling drive into the back of the net.

West Ham 1-0 Chelsea 7'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Chelsea Level!

The Blues are level and it's the new signing Joao Pedro. The Brazilian scores from a corner, which is flicked on by Marc Cucurella and the Blues score their first goal of this season.

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea 15'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Drama At London Stadium!

Drama and more drama! Niclas Fullkrug  seems to have brought the Hammers in the lead but VAR finds it offside in the play. Todibo is marginally off and it is rightfully disallowed to the dismay of the home fans.

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea 19'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Goal For Chelsea

It's all happening at the London Stadium. Pedro Neto crosses into the West Ham box but it finds Diouf who tries to find Pacqueta but the Brazilian has a loose touch and Chelsea capitalise as a cross back into the box sees an unmarked Neto volley the Blues into the lead.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea 23'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Blues In The Ascendancy

It's all Chelsea now with that goal. Their fans are going 'oles' with every touch from the Chelsea player. Enzo Maresca still barking orders from the sidelines as he knows the 2-1 lead is a dangerous scoreline.

West Ham 1-2 Chelsea 27'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Assisted By Brazil, Scored In Argentina

A third for Chelsea, as it is set-up by 18-year-old Estevao! The Brazilian sets up for the Chelsea skipper, who are now running the show. Graham Potter cuts a sorry figure on the sidelines as this could be a horror show for the home team.

West Ham 1-3 Chelsea 34'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Where Do Hammers Go From Here?

Graham Potter has not won many fans in the London Stadium with his style of play and tonight's result could add even more pressure on the Englishman. At the other end, the Chelsea fans are reveling in Potter's sorrow.

West Ham 1-3 Chelsea 40'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: WHUFC Players Are Frustrated

HT cannot come soon as West Ham players look frustrated and going through the emotions now. They need some spark and Potter has to deliver his best HT speech if they are to get back in this fixture.

West Ham 1-3 Chelsea 45+5'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: HT

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Hammers Struggling

West Ham are sloppy, poor and lack energy in midfield as Enzo Fernandez cannot put the ball back in the West Ham net. Potter could find himself in the firing line if the Hammers don't pull themselves back.

West Ham 1-3 Chelsea 49'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Hammers Getting Hammered

Mads Hermansen made a mistake in the first game and now flaps one in front of goal that allows Moises Caicedo to score into the open net to fire Chelsea with the fourth. Home fans have seen enough and some are walking out.

West Ham 1-4 Chelsea 54'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Chelsea Rampant

West Ham are all at sea at the back as they allow Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah to score their fifth goal. Hammers fans have seen enough and are emptying the stadium. Graham Potter cannot believe what he is watching!

West Ham 1-5 Chelsea 58'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: WHUFC Heads Have Fallen

The West Ham heads have fallen, they look like they don't want to be out there. The pre-season has ended but the Hammers players seem to be on the beach.

West Ham 1-5 Chelsea 64'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Estêvão Misses Chance

Brazilian talent Estevao is one-on-one with the West Ham keeper but the former fluffs his lines and cannot get it on goal.

West Ham 1-5 Chelsea 74'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Chelsea Fans In Full Voice

The London Stadium is in full voice and that is coming from the Chelsea fans in the far corner. They are enjoying and have a jolly time, seeing their side lead 5-1.

West Ham 1-5 Chelsea 79'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: How Long Before West Ham Lose Jarrod Bowen

The Hammers have lost some big names in recent seasons, most notably Declan Rice to Arsenal. With Bowen the last name remaining in the squad, how long before he too leaves for pastures green.

West Ham 1-5 Chelsea 86'

West Ham vs Chelsea Live Score, English Premier League: Hammers Fail To Score

James Ward-Prowse lines up to take a free-kick but hits a Chelsea player and gets a corner. Corner taken and Max Kilman cannot get his header on target.

West Ham 1-5 Chelsea 89'

