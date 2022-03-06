This is official. The schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is out. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2022 opener. (More Cricket News)

The season, featuring a total of 70 league matches, will start on March 26 with the opener at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22 at the same venue.

But the BCCI, in a statement, said that the schedule for the IPL 2022 Playoffs and the "TATA IPL 2022 final to be played on 29th May will be announced later."

The IPL has now become a ten-team affair, and the new season will feature as many as 12 doubleheaders with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

The first double-header will be on March 27, at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium, also in Mumbai, will host the clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at night.

All the league matches will be played in Maharashtra, in Mumbai and Pune at four venues - Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and MCA Stadium.

As reported earlier, the IPL 2022 will witness a different format. The ten teams have been seeded according to their past performances and have been divided into two virtual groups.

Here's what the groups look like:

Group A: Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Group B: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT)

The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (designated seven home matches and seven away matches), followed by the four playoff matches. Each team will play five teams twice and the remaining four teams only once (two home and two away).

Fixtures (All times IST)

Match 1: March 26 - CSK vs KKR - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 2: March 27 - DC vs MI - 3:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 3: March 27 - PBKS vs RCB - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 4: March 28 - GT vs LSG - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

Match 5: March 29 - SRH vs RR - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium

Match 6: March 30 - RCB vs KKR - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium

Match 7: March 31 - LSG vs CSK - 7:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 8: April 1 - KKR vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 9: April 2 - MI vs RR - 3:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium

Match 10: April 2 - GT vs DC - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium;

Match 11: April 3 - CSK vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 12: April 4 - SRH vs LSG - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 13: April 5 - RR vs RCB - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 14: April 6 - KKR vs MI - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium;

Match 15: April 7 - LSG vs DC - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 16: April 8 - PBKS vs GT - 7:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 17: April 9 - CSK vs SRH - 3:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 18: April 9 - RCB vs MI - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium;

Match 19: April 10 - KKR vs DC - 3:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 20: April 10 - RR vs LSG - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 21: April 11 - SRH vs GT - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 22: April 12 - CSK vs RCB - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 23: April 13 - MI vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium;

Match 24: April 14 - RR vs GT - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 25: April 15 - SRH vs KKR - 7:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 26: April 16 - MI vs LSG - 3:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 27: April 16 - DC vs RCB - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 28: April 17 - PBKS vs SRH - 3:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 29: April 17 - GT vs CSK - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium;

Match 30: April 18 - RR vs KKR - 7:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 31: April 19 - LSG vs RCB - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 32: April 20 - DC vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium;

Match 33: April 21 - MI vs CSK - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 34: April 22 - DC vs RR - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium;

Match 35: April 23 - KKR vs GJ - 3:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 36: April 23 - RCB vs SRH - 7:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 37: April 24 - LSG vs MI - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 38: April 25 - PBKS vs CSK - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 39: April 26 - RCB vs RR - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium,

Match 40: April 27 - GT vs SRH - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 41: April 28 - DC vs KKR - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 42: April 29 - PBKS vs LSG - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium;

Match 43: April 30 - GT vs RCB - 3:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 44: April 30 - RR vs MI - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 45: May 1 - DC vs LSG - 3:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 46: May 1 - SRH vs CSK - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium;

Match 47: May 2 - KKR vs RR - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 48: May 3 - GT vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 49: May 4 - RCB vs CSK - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium;

Match 50: May 5 - DC vs SRH - 7:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 51: May 6 - GT vs MI - 7:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 52: May 7 - PBKS vs RR - 3:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 53: May 7 - LSG vs KKR - 3:30 PM - MCA Stadium;

Match 54: May 8 - SRH vs RCB - 3:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 55: May 8 - CSK vs DC - 3:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 56: May 9 - MI vs KKR - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 57: May 10 - LSG vs GT - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium;

Match 58: May 11 - RR vs DC - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 59: May 12 - CSK vs MI - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 60: May 13 - RCB vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 61: May 14 - KKR vs SRH - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium;

Match 62: May 15 - CSK vs GT - 3:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 63: May 15 - LSG vs RR - 7:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 64: May 16 - PBKS vs DC - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 65: May 17 - MI vs SRH - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 66: May 18 - KKR vs LSG - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium;

Match 67: May 19 - RCB vs GT - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 68: May 20 - RR vs CSK - 7:30 PM - Brabourne;

Match 69: May 21 - MI vs DC - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium;

Match 70: May 22 - SRH vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium.