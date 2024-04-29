Ruturaj Gaikwad bats during the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game in Indian Premier League 2024 at Chepauk on April 28. Photo: AP/R.Parthiban

Ruturaj Gaikwad bats during the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game in Indian Premier League 2024 at Chepauk on April 28. Photo: AP/R.Parthiban