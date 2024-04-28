Cricket

CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Field First; Check Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings are hosting the Orange Army at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are in third position in the points table with five wins in eight games and CSK are at number six with just four wins in as many games. The destructive batting side of SRH have already mounted three 250-plus totals this season and their intentions will not differ against CSK on Sunday. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen for SRH and Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni for CSK, these two explosive batting units have some world-class players who make this game more interesting. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the CSK Vs SRH match in the IPL 2024, here