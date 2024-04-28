CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Field First; Check Playing XIs

Toss Update
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field
Pitch Report
One side boundary is comparably shorter than the other. There is a bit of spin on offer from the surface but despite that, it's going to be a high-scoring game. Slower deliveries might work on this pitch. Few may come as the match progresses and batting second on this pitch should be an ideal situation.
CSK Vs SRH Full Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
CSK Vs SRH, Match 43, IPL 2024 Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match 43 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. The stage is set for another high-scoring IPL game. SRH have the most explosive batting unit of the season whereas CSK have the most balanced side. However, they conceded a 200-plus target against LSG in the last game but the margin of error is much less against the Pat Cummins-led SRH. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the CSK Vs SRH match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)