CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Field First; Check Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings are hosting the Orange Army at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are in third position in the points table with five wins in eight games and CSK are at number six with just four wins in as many games. The destructive batting side of SRH have already mounted three 250-plus totals this season and their intentions will not differ against CSK on Sunday. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen for SRH and Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni for CSK, these two explosive batting units have some world-class players who make this game more interesting. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the CSK Vs SRH match in the IPL 2024, here

Jagdish Yadav
28 April 2024
Chennai Super Kings' Deepak Chahar celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Quinton de Kock with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai. AP Photo/R.Parthiban

Toss Update

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field

Pitch Report

One side boundary is comparably shorter than the other. There is a bit of spin on offer from the surface but despite that, it's going to be a high-scoring game. Slower deliveries might work on this pitch. Few may come as the match progresses and batting second on this pitch should be an ideal situation.

CSK Vs SRH Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

CSK Vs SRH, Match 43, IPL 2024 Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match 43 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. The stage is set for another high-scoring IPL game. SRH have the most explosive batting unit of the season whereas CSK have the most balanced side. However, they conceded a 200-plus target against LSG in the last game but the margin of error is much less against the Pat Cummins-led SRH. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the CSK Vs SRH match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

