Chennai Super Kings are all set to to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 28th. (More Cricket News)
The defending champions, Chennai Super Kings are in fifth place on the points table, while Sunrisers Hyderabad holds the third position. Chennai Super Kings have played eight matches this season, winning four. On the other side Sunrisers Hyderabad won five out of their eight matches.
Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad have established themselves as the most dangerous batting line-up in the ongoing season. After four consecutive wins, the Orange Army suffered a defeat in their last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 35 runs, chasing a score of 207.
Live Streaming Details Of CSK vs SRH in IPL 2024
When will the CSK vs SRH, IPL 2024 match be played?
The CSK vs SRH will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 28th at 7:30pm IST.
Where to watch the CSK vs SRH, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the CSK vs SRH match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Squads
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman and Avinash Rao Aravelly.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh and Mayank Agarwal.
Match starts at 7:30 PM IST.