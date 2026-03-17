Venezuela Vs Italy, World Baseball Classic 2026: Venezuelans Reach First Final With 4-2 Win

Venezuela reached their first-ever World Baseball Classic final after rallying to defeat Italy 4–2 in the semifinal at loanDepot Park on Monday. Italy had taken a 2–0 lead in the second inning, but Venezuela responded with a solo home run from Eugenio Suárez before a decisive seventh-inning rally. RBI singles from Ronald Acuña Jr., Maikel Garcia and Luis Arraez completed the comeback and set up a championship clash with United States.

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WBC Venezuela vs Italy World Baseball Classic game-
The Venezuela team celebrates after defeating Italy at a World Baseball Classic semifinal game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladk
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WBC Venezuela vs Italy World Baseball Classic game-
The Italy team console each other after losing to Venezuela at a World Baseball Classic semifinal game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladk
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WBC 2026 Venezuela vs Italy World Baseball Classic game-
The Venezuela team celebrates after defeating Italy at a World Baseball Classic semifinal game, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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WBC 2026 Venezuela vs Italy World Baseball Classic game
The Venezuela team celebrates after defeating Italy at a World Baseball Classic semifinal game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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WBC Venezuela vs Italy World Baseball Classic game-
The Italy team console each other after losing to Venezuela at a World Baseball Classic semifinal game, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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WBC Venezuela vs Italy World Baseball Classic game-Ronald Acuña Jr
Venezuela Ronald Acuña Jr. (21) celebrates after scoring during the seventh inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against Italy, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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WBC Venezuela vs Italy World Baseball Classic game-Andres Gimenez
Venezuela Andres Gimenez scores on a single by Ronald Acuña Jr., during the seventh inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against Italy, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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WBC Venezuela vs Italy World Baseball Classic game-Michael Lorenzen
Italy pitcher Michael Lorenzen and catcher JJ D'Orazio shake hands during the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against Venezuela, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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WBC Venezuela vs Italy World Baseball Classic game-Luis Arraez
Venezuela first baseman Luis Arraez (2) catches the ball as Italy Vinnie Pasquantino is out on first base during the second inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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WBC Venezuela vs Italy World Baseball Classic game-Daniel Palencia
Venezuela pitcher Daniel Palencia reacts after the team defeats Italy during a World Baseball Classic semifinal game in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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WBC Venezuela vs Italy World Baseball Classic game-Kyle Nicolas
Italy pitcher Kyle Nicolas aims a pitch during the eighth inning of a World Baseball Classic semifinal game against Venezuela in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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