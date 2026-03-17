Venezuela Vs Italy, World Baseball Classic 2026: Venezuelans Reach First Final With 4-2 Win
Venezuela reached their first-ever World Baseball Classic final after rallying to defeat Italy 4–2 in the semifinal at loanDepot Park on Monday. Italy had taken a 2–0 lead in the second inning, but Venezuela responded with a solo home run from Eugenio Suárez before a decisive seventh-inning rally. RBI singles from Ronald Acuña Jr., Maikel Garcia and Luis Arraez completed the comeback and set up a championship clash with United States.
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