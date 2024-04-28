Cricket

GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Shahrukh Khan Slams Maiden IPL 50 As Titans Shift Gears

Gujarat Titans host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the opening leg of the fixture this season, and the bottom-placed RCB will be desperate for a win to keep their play-off hopes alive. Faf du Plessis' team has garnered just two wins from nine matches so far, and has absolutely no scope for defeat in any of its upcoming assignments. GT are somewhat better positioned with eight points from nine games, but cannot afford a slip-up at this stage. With the likes of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed and Sai Kishore at his disposal, Shubman Gill might go spin-heavy against the RCB batters. But the visitors have the red-hot Rajat Patidar in their ranks, who has proven to be explosive against slower bowlers. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the GT vs RCB match in IPL 2024, right here