SRK Rocks!
GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: GT 82/2 (10)
Shahrukh Khan has been promoted up to number 4 today and the hard-hitting right hander is batting well. At the 10-over mark, GT seem to be on a good platform but will need a big finish to get to 170-180.
Earlier, Shubman Gill was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell for 16 from 19 balls.
Khan is currently with Sai Sudharsan on the crease.
GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: GT 42/1 (6)
A good powerplay for both team in Ahmedabad. The wicket is not flat and GT batters are taking their time after they lost Wriddhiman Saha in the first over.
Shubman Gill is currently in the middle with Sai Sudharsan.
Great Start For RCB
Wridhiman Saha hands an easy catch to short third man on the last ball of the first over and GT have lost one early. Swapnil Singh strikes!
GT - 6/1 (1)
Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
Toss Update
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to field first in the sweltering heat of Ahmedabad. "The wicket will be better later, so we will chase," du Plessis says. GT are going in with an unchanged XI, while Glenn Maxwell comes in for the visitors.
Weather, Pitch Report
Another hot afternoon awaits the players, with a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius expected in Ahmedabad.
As for the pitch, expect spin to come into play once the ball gets softer and the sun bakes into the surface. The team batting second might have to contend with that a bit more.
Head-To-Head Record
Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (formerly Royal Challengers Bangalore) have faced off thrice in the past, with the Titans emerging victorious on two occasions and the Challengers winning one game. Their latest meeting was in IPL 2023, where an unbeaten century by Shubman Gill (104 not out off 52 balls) had knocked RCB out of the play-offs race. GT had chased down their target of 198 runs with six wickets to spare in Bengaluru, in the last league game of previous season.
GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates
Welcome to our live coverage of match 45 of Indian Premier League 2024, to be played between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is the opening leg of the fixture this season, and the bottom-placed RCB will be desperate for a win to keep their play-off hopes alive. Faf du Plessis' team has garnered just two wins from nine matches so far, and has absolutely no scope for defeat in any of its upcoming assignments. GT are somewhat better positioned with eight points from nine games, but cannot afford a slip-up at this stage.
With the likes of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed and Sai Kishore at his disposal, Shubman Gill might go spin-heavy against the RCB batters. But the visitors have the red-hot Rajat Patidar in their ranks, who has proven to be explosive against slower bowlers. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the GT vs RCB match in IPL 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)