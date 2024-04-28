Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to lock horns in match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday. The match is slated for April 28. The match will be played at the GT’s home ground Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (More Cricket News)
GT, having won 4 out of 9 matches, are at number 7 on the points table at the moment. They have won 2 out of their last 5 matches.
Bengaluru on the other hand have won 2 of their 9 matches and are sitting at the bottom of the points table. RCB have won 1 out of their last 5 matches.
Live Streaming Details Of GT Vs RCB
When will the GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match be played?
GT Vs RCB will see each other in the match 45 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 3:30pm.
Where to watch the GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024 match on TV?
The match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and Kayo Sports will do the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches.
Where to watch the GT Vs RCB match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Squads
GT: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath.
RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
Match starts at 3:30pm.