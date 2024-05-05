Cricket

PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja Powers Chennai's Win - Data Debrief

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings avenged their seven-wicket defeat by the Punjab Kings four days earlier to climb to third place in the IPL 2024 points table, with three games remaining

Chennai Super Kings got back to winning ways in Indian Premier League 2024.
Chennai Super Kings moved into the Indian Premier League playoff places after beating Punjab Kings by 28 runs in Dharamshala. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

The reigning champions avenged their seven-wicket defeat by the Kings in Chennai four days earlier to climb to third place in the table with three games remaining.

After a slow start, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell's partnership brought 57 runs and settled CSK into their stride. Although MS Dhoni went for a duck, Ravindra Jadeja's late surge of 43 from 26 balls saw them close at 167-9.

Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aiden Markram during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai, India, Sunday, April 28, 2024. - (AP Photo/R.Parthiban)
IPL 2024: CSK's Matheesha Pathirana Returns To Sri Lanka After Injury

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Tushar Deshpande claimed Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw in the second over to stem the Kings' early momentum, while Jadeja (3-20) also took a quickfire double of Sam Curran and Ashutosh Sharma in the 13th over as the hosts finished well short of their target at 139-9.

Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana, left, celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aiden Markram during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. - AP Photo/R.Parthiban
IPL 2024: 'MS Dhoni Has Played Father's Role In My Cricket Career', Says Matheesha Pathirana

BY PTI

Data Debrief

In getting back to winning ways, CSK ended their five-game losing streak against the Kings, stretching back to 2021.

Despite going for a duck, Dhoni managed to make amends in the field. When he caught out Jitesh Sharma, he became the first player in IPL history to take 150 catches.

PHOTOS

