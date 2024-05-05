PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings Opt To Bowl Against Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings In Dharamsala

PBKS vs CSK: Impact Subs
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rishi Dhawan
Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Sameer Rizvi , Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki
PBKS vs CSK: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande.
PBKS vs CSK: Captain Speak
Sam Curran: We're going to bowl. Day game, try and see how it plays and chase it down. We've got the same team. We've had two really good wins with the same team. Conditions should be fairly even throughout, it's about batting, bowling and fielding well.
Ruturaj Gaikwad: We've just stuck to our process and doing little things right. We don't look at the track record of the opposition, we focus on ourselves and see what we can do right. This season there have been a lot of injuries, flus and forced changes so we've had to tinker with our team. I'd say losing 10 tosses but winning 5 games is a positive. Mitchell Santner comes in place of Mustafizur.
PBKS vs CSK: Toss Report
Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran has won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings. Yet another toss loss for Ruturaj.
PBKS vs CSK: Pitch Report
64m and 62m boundaries. The air is thin here. It's got a layer of grass. Pretty even but it's dry grass. The fast bowlers can get some help with the new ball. Spinners are going to struggle here, ball won't turn much. Wonderful ground for the batters, expect a lot of runs" say Graeme Swann and Brian Lara.
PBKS vs CSK: Sam Curran's Thoughts Pre-Game
"I think our bowlers were superb, the spinners and Jonny striking them well, even the way we paced that chase, it was brilliant. Need to build on that confidence." - Sam Curran ahead of the PBKS vs CSK match.
PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024: Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, , Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Tanay Thyagarajan, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh
PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024, Live Blog
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, IPL 2024: Welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2024 with match 53 that involves Chennai Super Kings taking on Punjab Kings at the picturesque Dharamsala on Sunday afternoon. PBKS need to win this match to stay alive in the playoff reckoning whereas CSK could really get a lift-off in the IPL 2024 points table. For all the live updates and scores for IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK, you can get it right here