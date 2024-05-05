Cricket

PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings Opt To Bowl Against Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings In Dharamsala

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, IPL 2024: It's match no. 53 of the IPL 2024 and has Chennai Super Kings travelling to take on Punjab Kings at the picturesque Dharamsala on Sunday afternoon. PBKS are still without the services of Shikhar Dhawan and could see Sam Curran continuing to lead the side. A win today could really give PBKS a self-belief that they can go on and clinch the playoff spot. As for CSK, a victory could lift them to third in the IPL 2024 points table. What an exciting contest we have on our hands. For all the live updates and scores for IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK, you can get it right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
5 May 2024
5 May 2024
San Curran (first from right) and Ruturaj Gaikwad during CSK vs PBKS match 49 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. BCCI

PBKS vs CSK: Impact Subs

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Rishi Dhawan

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Sameer Rizvi , Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki

Advertisement

PBKS vs CSK: Playing XIs

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande.

Advertisement

PBKS vs CSK: Captain Speak

Sam Curran: We're going to bowl. Day game, try and see how it plays and chase it down. We've got the same team. We've had two really good wins with the same team. Conditions should be fairly even throughout, it's about batting, bowling and fielding well.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: We've just stuck to our process and doing little things right. We don't look at the track record of the opposition, we focus on ourselves and see what we can do right. This season there have been a lot of injuries, flus and forced changes so we've had to tinker with our team. I'd say losing 10 tosses but winning 5 games is a positive. Mitchell Santner comes in place of Mustafizur.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates