Cricket

PBKS Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings Opt To Bowl Against Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings In Dharamsala

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, IPL 2024: It's match no. 53 of the IPL 2024 and has Chennai Super Kings travelling to take on Punjab Kings at the picturesque Dharamsala on Sunday afternoon. PBKS are still without the services of Shikhar Dhawan and could see Sam Curran continuing to lead the side. A win today could really give PBKS a self-belief that they can go on and clinch the playoff spot. As for CSK, a victory could lift them to third in the IPL 2024 points table. What an exciting contest we have on our hands. For all the live updates and scores for IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK, you can get it right here