CSK Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Captain Gaikwad Inspires Holders To Emphatic Victory - Data Debrief

With 447 runs across nine innings, Ruturaj Gaikwad is now second on the list of leading run scorers in the IPL this season, behind only the great Virat Kohli (500)

Ruturaj Gaikwad inspired CSK.
Ruturaj Gaikwad inspired Chennai Super Kings to a 78-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)

CSK lost by six wickets to Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing, but they bounced back in emphatic fashion on Sunday.

Captain Gaikwad was in rampant form, plundering 98 runs from 54 balls, a knock that included 10 fours and three sixes, while Daryl Mitchell added a useful 52.

Tushar Deshpande subsequently picked up the mantle with the ball, taking 4-27, including dismissing Hyderabad's top three - Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh.

Aiden Markram offered some resistance with a 26-ball 32, but once skipper Pat Cummins also fell to Deshpande, the game was all but up.

Jaydev Unadkat was the final one to tumble, as Hyderabad were bowled out for 134 and saw CSK move above them into third in the standings.

Data Debrief: Gaikwad on Kohli's heels

With 447 runs across nine innings, Gaikwad is now second on the list of leading run scorers in the IPL this season, behind only the great Virat Kohli (500).

Gaikward, though, has the better strike-rate at 149.49, while he is averaging 63.86.

