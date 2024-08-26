MeToo In Malayalam Film Industry: More Actors Face Allegations Day After Big Names Resign From Key Posts

Top Director Ranjith, Actor Siddique Resign: The above development comes a day after director Ranjith and actor Siddique stepped down from their leadership roles in a state-run film academy and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), respectively, following sexual abuse allegations against them. Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra alleged that award-winning filmmaker Ranjith had behaved in an inappropriate manner when she came up for the shooting of a film that he had helmed in 2009. Another female actor had on Saturday alleged that Siddique had sexually abused her after inviting her for a movie discussion.