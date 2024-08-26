National

MeToo In Malayalam Film Industry: More Actors Face Allegations Day After Big Names Resign From Key Posts

In a post on Facebook, actor Minu Munir claimed that four actors -- Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu and Jayasurya -- had physically and verbally abused her on the sets of a 2013 movie.

Malayalam actor Minu Munir Photo: X/@BotchaSai
The Malayalam film industry has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, with female actors levelling sexual abuse allegations against prominent male actors amid outrage over Justice K Hema Committee's explosive findings of harassment and abuse of women movie professionals.

A report by the Justice Hema Committee, constituted by the Kerala government post a 2017 actress assault case, has revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry, sparking a #MeToo campaign, and prompting calls for action against the guilty and causing political turmoil in the state.

Malayalam Film Industry Sexual Abuse Allegations | Latest

Hema Committee Report: The 235-page Hema Committee's report released on August 19, which had testimonies from 51 industry professionals, brought to light the issues of exploitation in the Malayalam film industry, ranging from harassment to exploitation, ill-treatment and other human rights abuses of women. The report also revealed that the film industry is dominated by 10 to 15 male producers, directors and actors who continue to have major control over the industry.

ALSO READ | The Hema Committee Report And The Rot Within The Malayalam Film Industry

Pressure Mounts On Kerala CM : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, amid mounting pressure on the government to take action against alleged predators in the film industry, held a high-level meeting with senior police officials on Sunday and announced the establishment of a seven-member special team to investigate the atrocities faced by women actors.

Fresh Allegations Against 4 Actors: On Monday, a female actor in Malayalam cinema levelled sexual abuse allegations against four prominent male actors, including LDF MLA M Mukesh, causing more tremors in the film industry already reeling from the Justice K Hema Committee's explosive findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals. In a post on Facebook, actor Minu Munir claimed that four actors -- Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu and Jayasurya -- had physically and verbally abused her on the sets of a 2013 movie.

ALSO READ | The Indian Entertainment Industry's MeToo Reckoning

Top Director Ranjith, Actor Siddique Resign: The above development comes a day after director Ranjith and actor Siddique stepped down from their leadership roles in a state-run film academy and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), respectively, following sexual abuse allegations against them. Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra alleged that award-winning filmmaker Ranjith had behaved in an inappropriate manner when she came up for the shooting of a film that he had helmed in 2009. Another female actor had on Saturday alleged that Siddique had sexually abused her after inviting her for a movie discussion.

