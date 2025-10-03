DMK Condemns Vijay’s Remarks Challenging Arrest, Calls It Political Distraction

DMK has criticised TVK Chief Vijay for his challenge to the state government to arrest him for the stampede and claimed that the move was aimed at diverting attention away from the deaths.
The remarks came through the DMK organ 'Murasoli’.
The DMK organ also said that Vijay was pressured to announce Rs 20 lakh solatium to the families of victims as the CM disbursed Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of those killed.
Tamil Nadu’s DMK has criticised TVK Chief Vijay for his challenge to the state government to arrest him for the stampede and claimed that the move was aimed at diverting attention away from the deaths of as many as 41 persons. The party slammed Vijay for his alleged "arrogance, hunger for money, publicity mania and the desire for chair," PTI reported.
The remarks came through the DMK organ 'Murasoli’. It said that "the video released by Vijay shows that his arrogance, which is responsible for the killing of 41 persons, and the haughtiness which arose from his hunger for money, publicity mania and the desire for chair has not subsided yet".
The party asserted that Vijay's acting skills, which "failed" long ago in the field of cinema, will not succeed in real life as well.
Vijay had released a video message after the stampede on September 30, 2025 claiming that the government may do "anything to him," for the stampede but should spare his party men.
The DMK organ also said that Vijay was pressured to announce Rs 20 lakh solatium to the families of victims as the CM disbursed Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of those killed.
"Otherwise, Vijay would not have announced it. In case if the CM had announced Rs 1 lakh solatium, Vijay would have announced only Rs 2 lakh as solatium. His fans know this pretty well." The government has already disbursed the solatium to the families of those who died in the stampede. However, Vijay has not given the assured money to the kin of those who died in the stampede.
With PTI inputs