'I did not do any wrong': TVK Vijay Addresses Karur Stampede, Challenges CM Stalin amid Police Probe

On the TVK being blamed for the poor security arrangements leading to the stampede, he said, "We did not do anything wrong. But they are filing FIRs against party leaders, friends, and social media users." Hinting at a political conspiracy, Vijay said he had campaigned in five districts, "but why did this happen in Karur? People know the truth, and they are watching everything." He spoke from the spot that was allotted to the party. When he saw the people of Karur speaking the truth (on social media), he felt that the Almighty had descended on earth to utter the truth.