'I did not do any wrong': TVK Vijay Addresses Karur Stampede, Challenges CM Stalin amid Police Probe

Actor-politician says he avoided visiting victims to prevent “unusual situation,” insists he did no wrong as TVK leaders face cases.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Karur stampede
Karur stampede | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Actor and TVK founder Vijay said he skipped visiting Karur victims immediately to avoid triggering unrest, but promised to meet families soon.

  • He asserted he did “nothing wrong,” accused ruling DMK of targeting party colleagues, and hinted at political conspiracy.

  • Police have booked TVK functionaries under culpable homicide and related charges, alleging Vijay’s late arrival caused the stampede.

TVK founder and actor Vijay has broken his silence days after 41 people were killed in a stampede at this rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. Vijay claimed on Tuesday that he hasn't yet visited the victims since doing so would create an "unusual situation." Challenging Chief Minister M K Stalin, Vijay said the CM could "do anything to him," but not his party colleagues.

He maintained that the truth about the deadly incident would be revealed and that he had done nothing wrong.

Karur: An injured being brought to a hospital after a stampede occurred at TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. At least 29 people died in the incident and over 45 are under treatment, according to officials. - PTI
Karur Stampede Tragedy: CM Stalin Assures Commission of Inquiry At Vijay’s Rally

BY Outlook News Desk

This "painful situation" is unlike anything he has ever experienced in his life, according to the top actor.

"I didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you (families of victims, the injured) soon," he said in a video message posted on his social media page.

He responded after receiving criticism from several sources for failing to travel to Karur and speak with the relatives of the victims and the injured.

Related Content
Related Content

Vijay intimated that he was prepared for action and stated that the truth about the deadly tragedy would soon be revealed.

"You may do anything to me," he said, even as his party colleagues, including senior leaders Bussy N Anand and C T R Nirmal Kumar, are facing a police case in connection with the September 27 stampede in Tamil Nadu's western Karur district, about 400 km from the state capital Chennai.

According to him, "CM sir, if you have a thought of seeking vengeance, you may do anything to me and not touch the party men." He was attempting to challenge the ruling DMK over the issue.  He said he had hurried out of KarurActor-politician says he avoided visiting victims to prevent “unusual situation,” insists he did no wrong as TVK leaders face cases.Actor-politician says he avoided visiting victims to prevent “unusual situation,” insists he did no wrong as TVK leaders face cases. on the day of the event, considering people's safety.

Vijay maintained that he did nothing improper.

"I did not do any wrong; my political journey will continue with renewed vigour," the actor-politician added.

In his video message, Vijay further said, "I have not faced a painful situation like this in my life. My heart aches. Only pain in my heart. I am always grateful for the love and affection people have for me." On the tragic incident, he said, "What should not have happened, happened. I am also a human being. When so many were affected, how can I leave those people and come back? I didn't go because I wanted to make sure no untoward incident happens again." 

On the TVK being blamed for the poor security arrangements leading to the stampede, he said, "We did not do anything wrong. But they are filing FIRs against party leaders, friends, and social media users." Hinting at a political conspiracy, Vijay said he had campaigned in five districts, "but why did this happen in Karur? People know the truth, and they are watching everything." He spoke from the spot that was allotted to the party. When he saw the people of Karur speaking the truth (on social media), he felt that the Almighty had descended on earth to utter the truth.

On the suffering of the victims' families, the actor-politician said, "all of us are affected at that time."

"I know that many families are suffering. I hope everyone gets well soon. I will meet all of you as soon as possible," he said and expressed anguish over the tragedy.

According to Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, as well as Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering the life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the TVK employees have been charged.

The FIR claims that Vijay "deliberately" arrived late at Velusamypuram in the Karur district, which caused crowding and unrest among those who had come to his rally.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: Rana Fires India To 269, Rescue Act By Amanjot-Deepti

  2. Google Celebrates ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Opener With Vibrant Doodle

  3. NZ Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rachin Ravindra Injury Blow For New Zealand

  4. Asia Cup 2025: 'I Am Ashamed' - WC-winning Cricketer Syed Kirmani Criticises Politics Mixing With Sport

  5. India Vs Sri Lanka: Amanjot Kaur's Gritty Fifty Revives Hosts In ICC Women's World Cup Debut

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  2. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  3. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  5. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

  2. Fury In The Cold Desert: Protests For Ladakh Statehood Turn Deadly

  3. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

  4. Three Day Internet Blackout In Bareilly Cripples Trade, Banking, And Healthcare

  5. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

  4. Shrimad Ramayan’s 8-Year-Old Actor Veer Sharma And His Brother Die In Kota Apartment Fire

  5. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  2. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  3. Trump And Netanyahu Unveil Gaza Peace Deal, Pledging No Israeli Occupation

  4. Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

  5. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quettad, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick