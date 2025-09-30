'I did not do any wrong': TVK Vijay Addresses Karur Stampede, Challenges CM Stalin amid Police Probe

Actor and TVK founder Vijay said he skipped visiting Karur victims immediately to avoid triggering unrest, but promised to meet families soon.
TVK founder and actor Vijay has broken his silence days after 41 people were killed in a stampede at this rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. Vijay claimed on Tuesday that he hasn't yet visited the victims since doing so would create an "unusual situation." Challenging Chief Minister M K Stalin, Vijay said the CM could "do anything to him," but not his party colleagues.
He maintained that the truth about the deadly incident would be revealed and that he had done nothing wrong.
This "painful situation" is unlike anything he has ever experienced in his life, according to the top actor.
"I didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you (families of victims, the injured) soon," he said in a video message posted on his social media page.
He responded after receiving criticism from several sources for failing to travel to Karur and speak with the relatives of the victims and the injured.
Vijay intimated that he was prepared for action and stated that the truth about the deadly tragedy would soon be revealed.
"You may do anything to me," he said, even as his party colleagues, including senior leaders Bussy N Anand and C T R Nirmal Kumar, are facing a police case in connection with the September 27 stampede in Tamil Nadu's western Karur district, about 400 km from the state capital Chennai.
According to him, "CM sir, if you have a thought of seeking vengeance, you may do anything to me and not touch the party men." He was attempting to challenge the ruling DMK over the issue. He said he had hurried out of Karur on the day of the event, considering people's safety.
Vijay maintained that he did nothing improper.
"I did not do any wrong; my political journey will continue with renewed vigour," the actor-politician added.
In his video message, Vijay further said, "I have not faced a painful situation like this in my life. My heart aches. Only pain in my heart. I am always grateful for the love and affection people have for me." On the tragic incident, he said, "What should not have happened, happened. I am also a human being. When so many were affected, how can I leave those people and come back? I didn't go because I wanted to make sure no untoward incident happens again."
On the TVK being blamed for the poor security arrangements leading to the stampede, he said, "We did not do anything wrong. But they are filing FIRs against party leaders, friends, and social media users." Hinting at a political conspiracy, Vijay said he had campaigned in five districts, "but why did this happen in Karur? People know the truth, and they are watching everything." He spoke from the spot that was allotted to the party. When he saw the people of Karur speaking the truth (on social media), he felt that the Almighty had descended on earth to utter the truth.
On the suffering of the victims' families, the actor-politician said, "all of us are affected at that time."
"I know that many families are suffering. I hope everyone gets well soon. I will meet all of you as soon as possible," he said and expressed anguish over the tragedy.
According to Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, as well as Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering the life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the TVK employees have been charged.
The FIR claims that Vijay "deliberately" arrived late at Velusamypuram in the Karur district, which caused crowding and unrest among those who had come to his rally.