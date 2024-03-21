National Award-winning director Shoojit Sircar’s last Bollywood directorial, ‘Sardar Udham’, bowled the audience over. After the success of this film, the filmmaker has announced his next project. Rising Sun Films took to their Instagram to share a glimpse of Sircar’s next movie.
Taking to their social media, Rising Sun Films shared a snippet of what Shoojit Sircar’s next film holds. The video showed how the director has completed 20 years in the Indian film industry. It shows how he is behind some of the most memorable stories in the industry – such as 'Piku', 'Vicky Donor, 'October', 'Madras Cafe', and 'Sardar Udham.’ The video celebrated how the director has always been commercially as well as critically successful.
The video gives a peek into the next project. Set in the West, it shows Abhishek Bachchan in a pivotal role. Take a look at the video here.
The caption reads, “Shoojit Sircar’s next is a heartwarming tale about ‘celebration of life’ in its everyday ordinary chaos! It is an emotional journey with an entertaining narrative about a father and daughter who rekindle their precious bond while they navigate through life’s challenges.” Reacting to the announcement, one fan said, “Excited... my favourite filmmaker after making Sardar Udham Singh.” A second fan wrote, “So looking forward to it Shoojitda! Congratulations @ronnie.lahiri and the entire team!” A third fan commented, “Abhishek Bachchan WOOW.”
The untitled project has been bankrolled by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. Rising Sun Films Pvt. Ltd and Kino Works LLP are the production houses behind this film. It will star Abhishek Bachchan, Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani in lead roles. The movie has been slated for a theatrical release next year.