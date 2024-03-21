Taking to their social media, Rising Sun Films shared a snippet of what Shoojit Sircar’s next film holds. The video showed how the director has completed 20 years in the Indian film industry. It shows how he is behind some of the most memorable stories in the industry – such as 'Piku', 'Vicky Donor, 'October', 'Madras Cafe', and 'Sardar Udham.’ The video celebrated how the director has always been commercially as well as critically successful.