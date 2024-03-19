Shoojit Sircar On His ‘Slice Of Life’ Film With Abhishek Bachchan: It Is A Based On A Friend’s Life

There has been buzz for a long time that Abhishek Bachchan would feature in Shoojit Sircar’s next. Now adding to the excitement, the filmmaker has confirmed that the actor will be seen in his slice-of-life film. He did not reveal much about the film’s plot, but shared that it is a story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary life.
In an interview with Galatta Plus, the ‘Vicky Donor’ director was asked about the secrecy around his next directorial, to which, he said, “There is no secret as such but since we are shooting after a long time — the last time we shot, it was back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic happened — the idea was to just shoot the film and announce it when the time is ripe. Announcements were happening almost every day, so my friend and producer Ronnie must have thought that it was best to take it slow.”
Questioned about details of the film such as the remaining cast, Sircar only confirmed that there are other characters in the film, but it is predominantly an Abhishek Bachchan film. He further added, “The problem is that the minute you announce a film, people will ask ‘Achha story kya hai batao (Please tell us the story).’ If I tell them the story, who will watch the film?” He even shared that a large part of the film has already been shot, and mentioned that the project is more or less complete.
Lastly, the filmmaker behind films like ‘Piku’, ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ and ‘Madras Cafe’, shared that the storyline of the film is inspired by the life of his friend. “I am influenced by normal, simple, everyday life and people. I observe them, pick up notes and moments to make a film out of it,” he said, adding that all of his films are drawn from his own life and the people in them. “October is inspired by a phase that my mother and I have witnessed,” he shared.
Shoojit Sircar had previously collaborated with Abhishek Bachchan's father, Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, which was released on Prime Video. He last directed the critically acclaimed ‘Sardar Udham’, which featured Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.