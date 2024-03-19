Shoojit Sircar On His ‘Slice Of Life’ Film With Abhishek Bachchan: It Is A Based On A Friend’s Life

In an interview with Galatta Plus, the ‘Vicky Donor’ director was asked about the secrecy around his next directorial, to which, he said, “There is no secret as such but since we are shooting after a long time — the last time we shot, it was back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic happened — the idea was to just shoot the film and announce it when the time is ripe. Announcements were happening almost every day, so my friend and producer Ronnie must have thought that it was best to take it slow.”