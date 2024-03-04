Watch: Aishwarya Rai, Shweta Bachchan Bond Post Attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash

Aishwarya Rai and Shweta Bachchan joined the Bachchan family members in Jamnagar for marking their attendance at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Post the event, the family made its return to Mumbai, and in a rare clip, Aishwarya Rai and Shweta Bachchan were clicked bonding at the Mumbai airport, and chatting with each other.
The Bachchan family attended the pre-wedding bash only on the last day of the three-day celebrations. They were present with the Ambani-Merchant family for the Maha Aarti and the celebrations that followed.
Both Aishwarya and Shweta returned with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in the early hours of Monday. Going by the video shared on Reddit, the two were clicked chatting as they made their way out of the airport. Ahead of them, Amitabh with granddaughter Aaradhya were clicked, heading out from the airport. Following all of them was Abhishek, check out the video here:
It was a rare sight to see Aishwarya and Shweta spend time together because they are not usually spotted together in public. The last time they were clicked together was at the premiere of ‘The Archies’, which marked Shweta’s son, Agastya Nanda’s debut. Before that, they were seen at Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday last year as the two joined their children for Big B’s birthday celebrations.
Meanwhile, Shweta’s daughter Navya recently praised Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya. Speaking with News18, she shared how she admires how mature Aaradhya is for her age. When asked to give advice to Aaradhya, Navya said, “I don’t know if I would give her advice. I feel she’s far wiser than I was when I was 12. She’s very intelligent and I think more aware of things than I was maybe at her age. So it’s actually great to see that the entire generation grew up being so much more aware of the world, so much more aware of society and things around them, so I don’t know what advice I would give her.”