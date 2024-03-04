The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a star-studded affair. And several pictures and videos of the event have managed to flood our social media for the past few days. Certainly, the festival witnessed a host of world’s biggest icons, including pop star Rihanna along with acting legends like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kajol, among others.
Albeit, it was Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan, who managed to steal the limelight. On the final day of the pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, Shah Rukh Khan yet again channeled his charm. As singer Udit Narayan performed on stage and sang a heartfelt rendition of the song “Main Yahaan Hoon”, from SRK’s film ‘Veer-Zaara’ (2004), the actor and his wife Gauri Khan got up and headed to the dance floor. The two then danced to the melodious track with endearing steps.
While SRK looked handsome in a white outfit, Gauri sported a shimmery royal blue lehenga. The two danced away romantically, and won the hearts of the attendees. Watch it here:
“Main Yahaan Hoon”, which is considered to be one of Shah Rukh Khan’s all-time chartbuster songs, is one among the 11 tracks in ‘Veer-Zaara’. Its music is based on the untouched compositions by the late Madan Mohan, and revised by his son Sanjeev Kohli.
The pre-wedding festivities also saw the three Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan – unite for a dance performance. In the video of their performance, the three actors are initially seen dancing to the complicated hook step of “Naatu Naatu.” Salman then retaliated with his towel dance from “Jeene Ke Hai Char Din,” followed by SRK grooving to “Jhoome Jo Pathaan.” Then, Salman danced on “Dhinka Chika,” while Aamir showed SRK and Salman his steps from “Apni Toh Paathshala.”