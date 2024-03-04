Albeit, it was Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan, who managed to steal the limelight. On the final day of the pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, Shah Rukh Khan yet again channeled his charm. As singer Udit Narayan performed on stage and sang a heartfelt rendition of the song “Main Yahaan Hoon”, from SRK’s film ‘Veer-Zaara’ (2004), the actor and his wife Gauri Khan got up and headed to the dance floor. The two then danced to the melodious track with endearing steps.