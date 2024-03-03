Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Unite At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Gala: Watch The Khans Groove To 'Naatu Naatu'

The internet is abuzz with photos and videos of numerous celebrities dressed in their best attires, participating in the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The second day of the three-day event featured a sangeet where Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan stole the spotlight on stage, and fans can’t get enough of this moment.
The three gathered together after many years and it was a pleasant surprise for all those present there. The trio took the stage, delivering explosive performances with their iconic steps and lively acts. For the function, Shah Rukh looked sharp in a black pathani and kurta set, Salman donned a similar outfit, while Aamir Khan sported a distinctive look with a green kurta paired with white pyjamas.
Check out the videos from the evening that have taken over the internet.
In the above video, the trio is seen grooving to the hit song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film ‘RRR.’
From Salman’s patent towel dance, to SRK’s iconic pose and Aamir’s signature step, they did it all.
In other circulating videos from the star-studded celebration, King Khan is seen under the spotlight, dancing to his popular song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan.’
Besides Shah Rukh, Salman also delivered a solo performance to the beats of his popular songs like ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ and ‘Tenu Leke.’
Almost the entirety of Bollywood has gathered for the pre-wedding event hosted by the Ambani’s, which looks no less than an award function. On the first day, international singing sensation Rihanna performed about 19 songs. On the second day, Bollywood stars added a touch of glamour to the musical sangeet night, which saw the presence of Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Manish Malhotra, Orry, and well-known personalities from other spheres including Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump.