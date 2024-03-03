Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Unite At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Gala: Watch The Khans Groove To 'Naatu Naatu'

Almost the entirety of Bollywood has gathered for the pre-wedding event hosted by the Ambani’s, which looks no less than an award function. On the first day, international singing sensation Rihanna performed about 19 songs. On the second day, Bollywood stars added a touch of glamour to the musical sangeet night, which saw the presence of Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Manish Malhotra, Orry, and well-known personalities from other spheres including Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump.