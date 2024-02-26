Entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda recently opened up to her cousin sister Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Navya went on to call Aaradhya a 12-year-old “wise” girl.
In an interview with News18 Showsha, Navya was questioned to give some advice to Aaradhya. Hearing that, Navya mentioned how her young cousin sister actually doesn’t need any tips because Aaradhya is extremely “assured, confident”. In fact, Navya mentioned that Aaradhya is someone who is aware of the happenings, which she feels is “a very commendable thing.”
“I feel she’s far wiser than I was when I was 12. She’s very intelligent and I think more aware of things than I was maybe at her age. So it’s actually great to see that the entire generation grew up being so much more aware of the world, so much more aware of society and things around them, so I don’t know what advice I would give her,” Navya said.
She also added that Aaradhya is so aware of things and is very wise. “I think I just admire her at such a young age, Just happy to have a younger sister in the house to share things with,” she added.
Abhishek Bachchan too had talked about daughter Aaradhya and said, “I do not do the heavy lifting at home. That is entirely done by my wife. She allows me to go and do my work. The point is, do not try to deal with it. I do not think the new generation has a sense of hierarchy. That was something we were brought up with. They are inquisitive… they are like ‘Why? Why should I just listen to you because you are my mother?’ They are far more informed, they are born into this era of information and technology. (So my advice is just) answer their questions.”
Meanwhile, Navya marked her return with the second season of her podcast, ‘What The Hell Navya?’, alongside her Shweta Bachchan and actor grandmother Jaya Bachchan.