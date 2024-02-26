Abhishek Bachchan too had talked about daughter Aaradhya and said, “I do not do the heavy lifting at home. That is entirely done by my wife. She allows me to go and do my work. The point is, do not try to deal with it. I do not think the new generation has a sense of hierarchy. That was something we were brought up with. They are inquisitive… they are like ‘Why? Why should I just listen to you because you are my mother?’ They are far more informed, they are born into this era of information and technology. (So my advice is just) answer their questions.”