Talking about the second season and how it’s going to be in the video format this year, Navya said in a statement, "Thrilled to announce the return of 'What The Hell Navya' for its second season, and guess what? We're switching things up with a video format! This time, our conversations come to life, offering you a front-row seat to the unfiltered charm of our discussions. Join me, my mom and my nani for another season of laughter, relatable stories and the joy of shared experiences."