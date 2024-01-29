Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda, and Jaya Bachchan are all set to make a comeback with season two of their most-loved podcast, ‘What The Hell Navya’. Known for their relatable and easygoing discussions, the trio will yet again offer lighthearted banter as well as some deep discussions while sharing women's everyday experiences from a 3-generational lens.
‘What The Hell Navya 2’ Trailer: Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta And Jaya Bachchan Are Back With Lighthearted Banter
Get set for the much-awaited return of 'What The Hell Navya', which is all set to drop its first episode on February 1, 2024.
The trailer of the podcast is now out, and it starts with Navya Nanda telling Jaya Bachchan, "You know there is a term called 'Jaya-ing'." Jaya laughed and said "Oooh?" Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan added that she talks without 'taking a breath', and hearing that, Jaya quipped, "Like that little duck (makes funny noises and flaps her arms)."
Next, Jaya told Navya, "You people abuse a lot in conversations." Navya then told her mother, "I've got your sense of humour." Shweta replied, "No, you don't have my sense of humour at all." To this, Jaya tried to zip her lips with a gesture. Shweta next shouted at Navya, "Don't have us on this show then if you don't want to get interrupted." Jaya reacted, "Very strong women in this room."
In the spilling secrets segment, Jaya stated that, "Romance is out of the window. After marriage, it will be out." To which, Shwera said, "But I know everything that's going on in my house." Jaya added, "Yeah yeah, you are sounding like somebody else we know." Navya responded, "Yeah, you're the man in the room." Jaya and Navya together say, "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree."
Watch the trailer here:
As the video ended, Navya mentioned, "Women feel very apologetic." To which, Shweta pointed at her and said, "You're that woman." The trailer was captioned as, "Three of our most favourite ladies are back, on video! This time, our conversations come to life, offering you a front-row seat to unfiltered conversations, lots of laughter and one too many 'What The Hell’s' of course!"
Talking about the second season and how it’s going to be in the video format this year, Navya said in a statement, "Thrilled to announce the return of 'What The Hell Navya' for its second season, and guess what? We're switching things up with a video format! This time, our conversations come to life, offering you a front-row seat to the unfiltered charm of our discussions. Join me, my mom and my nani for another season of laughter, relatable stories and the joy of shared experiences."
'What The Hell Navya' Season 2 is set to drop its first episode on February 1, 2024 on Navya Nanda’s YouTube channel. You can listen to this podcast across all audio streaming platforms.
The first season of the show was out in September 2022.