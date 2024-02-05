Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Abhishek Bachchan With 'Love' On His Birthday; Amitabh Bachchan Calls Him 'Everlasting Love'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his birthday today. As the actor turned 48, his friends from the film fraternity shared posts to mark his birthday. Additionally, his wife – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared a sweet post on the occasion of his birthday.
Taking to her Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared two pictures on her husband Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday. One of the pictures is a family selfie that includes Aishwarya, Abhishek, and their daughter Aaradhya. All of them are wearing red clothes. The second picture shows a rare picture of the ‘Dhoom’ actor from his childhood. The black and white picture shows a baby Abhishek Bachchan smiling for the camera.
Sharing these pictures, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote, “Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless Shine on!” Her post has fetched over 102K likes. Take a look at Aishwarya’s birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan here.
Reacting to the post, fans left birthday wishes for Abhishek Bachchan. Many also commented on how beautiful and content the family looked.
Amitabh Bachchan also took to his social media to wish his son on his birthday. The Senior Bachchan shared a fan-made of video of his son on X (formerly, Twitter). Sharing the video, he wrote, “Abhishek .. "bhaiyu" .. you are the best .. your variety, your sincerity in all you do .. shall NEVER GO UNREWARDED .. NEVER !! My everlasting LOVE ..वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव; जीवन उत्कर्ष नव”
Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday wish for his son, Abhishek.
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in ‘Ghoomer’ where he played the role of Padam Singh Sodhi. He recently won the Best Actor award at the Iconic Gold Awards for this role.