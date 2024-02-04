As 'Black' Arrives On Netflix, Amitabh Bachchan Hopes Film Instills Audience With Strength

"Working with Amit uncle was one of the most memorable moments of my life... to be able to share screen space with him and getting an opportunity to watch him delivering his best performance was in itself like a masterclass for me. And of course, working with my favourite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 'Black' is, I believe, one of Sanjay's greatest works as a filmmaker," the actor said in a statement.

For his role in 'Black', Bachchan went on to receive his second National Film Award for best actor. The movie won two more National Awards in best feature film in Hindi category and costume design for Sabyasachi Mukherjee.