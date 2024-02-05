Born into the renowned Bachchan family to iconic stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, today, versatile actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 48th birthday. One of the most talented actors in the film fraternity, Abhishek has earned widespread acclaim for his performances in many acclaimed films.
Shweta Bachchan Wishes 'Little Brother' Abhishek Bachchan On Birthday; Navya Nanda Declares Him Her 'Favourite'
Here's how Abhishek Bachchan's sister, Shweta, and niece, Navya, wished him on his 48th birthday.
At the stroke of midnight, the actor’s elder sister, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, took to social media to extend birthday wishes to her ‘little brother.’ She shared an adorable childhood picture featuring her and Abhishek, seemingly enjoying sweets, with the latter gazing into a distance and Shweta looking at him with affection. She accompanied the post with a suspenseful, playful note.
The caption stated: “It’s not – if you know you know; it’s only you know and I know it’s your Big Day Little brother – hope you enjoy the song love you.”
Check out the post here:
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actress Sonali Bendre dropped red heart emoticons in the comments section.
Amidst a flood of birthday wishes, Shweta’s daughter and Abhishek’s niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, also conveyed her affection for her ‘favourite’ uncle by dropping a heart emoticon in the comments.
She also dedicated a separate post for the actor, sharing an old photo of the ‘Bol Bachchan’ actor posing with her and her brother, Agastya Nanda, on her Instagram stories, to the song ‘Munna Bada Pyara Ammi Ka Dulara’ by Kishore Kumar. She wrote, “Happy birthday to everyone’s favourite, but especially mine.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, he has the much-awaited ‘Gulab Jamun,’ directed by Anurag Kashyap in the pipeline. He is also currently in talks with director Maneesh Sharma for the fourth installment of the ‘Dhoom’ franchise, which tons of fans are eager to watch.