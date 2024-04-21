Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. The couple got married in a private ceremony. They welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011. On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in ‘Ghoomer.’ He will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s untitled upcoming flick where he will share the screen with Ahilya Bhamroo. On the other hand, Aishwarya was last seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’. This franchise marked her comeback in Bollywood after a hiatus of almost five years.