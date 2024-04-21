One of Bollywood’s most loved couples – Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan – celebrated their wedding anniversary. The couple has been together for 17 years now. On the occasion of their anniversary, Aishwarya Rai took to her Instagram to share a family picture along with her daughter, Aaradhya.
Taking to her Instagram, Aishwarya Rai shared a picture that featured her husband and daughter – Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya. The actor is seen in a light-coloured outfit. She has her signature red lipstick on. On the other hand, Abhishek is seen wearing thick-rimmed glasses and a beige shirt. Aaradhya is seen in a printed dress with her bangs swept aside. Aishwarya did not pen a long note with the picture, but she shared the picture with a red heart emoji in the caption.
Take a look at the viral post here.
The post by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has fetched over 385K likes. Fans left congratulatory messages for the couple in the comment section. One fan said, “Happy anniversary to the favourite couple of all time.” A second fan wrote, “Aaradhya looking pretty.” A third fan commented, “Happy wedding anniversary. You have given birth to a jewel that will follow in its footsteps in the future.”
Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. The couple got married in a private ceremony. They welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011. On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in ‘Ghoomer.’ He will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s untitled upcoming flick where he will share the screen with Ahilya Bhamroo. On the other hand, Aishwarya was last seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’. This franchise marked her comeback in Bollywood after a hiatus of almost five years.