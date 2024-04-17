Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, always makes headlines with the pearls of wisdom that she shares with her mother and grandmother (Shweta Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan) on her hit podcast – ‘What The Hell Navya.’ In a recent interview, she was asked about what advice she would give to her cousin – Aaradhya Bachchan. Heaping praises on her, Nanda said that Bachchan is wiser than she was at her age.
In a conversation with The Times of India, Navya Nanda talked about Aaradhya Bachchan. She talked about how she admired her wisdom. She said that Bachchan has grown to be much wiser than she was at that age. She said, “Aaradhya is far wiser than I was at her age and that's the trend in general I've seen in young kids today. They are far ahead of us. I was not as informed, aware, wise, or as intelligent as she is, at her age. I think we have a very strong generation of young women growing up today who want to change the world in so many ways and that's a very admirable trait I see in her.”
Nanda added that she does not have any advice that she wants to share with Bachchan. She added that she takes a lot of perspective from her cousin. She continued, “So more than me giving her any advice or inspiration, I take a lot from her. I see so much that she is going to do in her life, and I cannot wait to see that!”
In an earlier interview with News18, Nanda had praised Bachchan. She said, “I think I just admire her at such a young age, she is so aware of things and she’s very wise. Just happy to have a younger sister in the house to share things with but I don’t think I can give her advice, she is very assured, confident, and pretty aware of what’s going on, so I think that’s a very commendable thing.”
Nanda is known for her podcast and her philanthropy. On the other hand, Bachchan is in school, and she is in class 10th.