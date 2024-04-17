In a conversation with The Times of India, Navya Nanda talked about Aaradhya Bachchan. She talked about how she admired her wisdom. She said that Bachchan has grown to be much wiser than she was at that age. She said, “Aaradhya is far wiser than I was at her age and that's the trend in general I've seen in young kids today. They are far ahead of us. I was not as informed, aware, wise, or as intelligent as she is, at her age. I think we have a very strong generation of young women growing up today who want to change the world in so many ways and that's a very admirable trait I see in her.”