Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Celebrate Holi With Friends; Check Out Pictures

After performing the Holika Dahan with family, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan enjoyed their time with friends on Monday. And fresh photos of Aishwarya and Abhishek, joined by their daughter Aaradhya, have surfaced online. The family of three were seen celebrating the festival of colours with a large group of friends. In the pictures, they are seen in plain white outfits smeared in Holi colours.
The photos have surfaced online on Aishwarya and Abhishek’s Instagram fan pages, including photos on ‘parent coach’ Piya Marker’s Instagram. Dr Zirak Marker, Aishwarya’s college friend, has also shared pictures. In one photo, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen posing together with a dog and a little girl. In other pictures, they are all seen posing for selfies. Aishwarya, seen wearing large sunglasses, also posed with some of the guests. “Happy Holi from us to you… wishing you all many beautiful colours in your life… today and all the year through!” Piya Marker wrote in her post.
Advertisement
A day earlier, the Bachchan family took part in the Holika Dahan ritual together at their Mumbai home, and pictures of the same were shared on Instagram by Navya Naveli Nanda. In the images, the Bachchans are seen standing next to a large bonfire, with Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Shweta Bachchan.
Navya also shared pictures from the family Holi celebration, featuring Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan more prominently. Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Agastya Nanda were missing from the photos. “Rang barse,” Navya captioned it as.