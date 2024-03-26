Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Celebrate Holi With Friends; Check Out Pictures

The photos have surfaced online on Aishwarya and Abhishek’s Instagram fan pages, including photos on ‘parent coach’ Piya Marker’s Instagram. Dr Zirak Marker, Aishwarya’s college friend, has also shared pictures. In one photo, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen posing together with a dog and a little girl. In other pictures, they are all seen posing for selfies. Aishwarya, seen wearing large sunglasses, also posed with some of the guests. “Happy Holi from us to you… wishing you all many beautiful colours in your life… today and all the year through!” Piya Marker wrote in her post.